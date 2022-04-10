Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ramiz Raja looking to step down as PCB chief after Imran Khan's ouster?

    Ramiz Raja, who like Imran Khan is also a former Pakistan captain, is presently in Dubai for the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings which concluded on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pakistan, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is reportedly considering resigning from his post in the wake of the ouster of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of the country. 

    According to a PTI report quoting sources, Ramiz Raja had agreed on taking up PCB's top role only on the insistence of Imran Khan for whom all the players who played under his captaincy including Ramiz have a lot of regard and respect.

    The source added it was on the 1992 World Cup-winning captain's insistence that Ramiz Raja agreed to put aside his career as commentator, TV personality and cricket expert to become chairman of the Board.

    The source also told PTI that Ramiz Raja made it clear to the his former captain that he would remain in the PCB until Imran Khan was PM.

    The source said that with Imran now ousted as PM, who is also Patron-in-Chief of the Board and directly nominates the chairman for a formal election process, it is highly unlikely Ramiz would stay on unless the new Premier wants him to carry on with his job.

    "If Shahbaz Sharif becomes new Premier, then there is every likelihood he might convey to Ramiz his services are no longer required and bring back Najam Sethi to head the Board," the source was quoted as telling PTI.

    But, with no international or domestic commitments for the national team until June, changes in the Board will not affect cricket affairs. Sethi resigned soon after Imran won the last general elections as he never got along with the former captain on political issues.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
