    Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi? The man picked as Imran Khan’s replacement

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party has selected Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their Pakistan Prime Minister candidate. The next prime minister is expected to be elected by the National Assembly on Monday afternoon.

    The unified opposition, a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and profoundly religious groups, obtained the backing of 174 members in the 342-member house, which was more than the 172 required to depose the Prime Minister.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the country's first PM to be deposed by a no-confidence vote. Khan, who remained steadfast "till the last ball," was deposed long after midnight, following a day of high drama in the Pakistan parliament.

    Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi?

    Qureshi has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs twice, once from 2008 to 2011 and again since August 2018 till now. 

    Foreign Minister Qureshi is a seasoned politician who has worked at every level of politics and government since beginning his political career in 1983 with the District Council and progressing to the Provincial Assembly.

    He served in the Punjab Assembly for nine years, from 1985 to 1993, and has held several ministerial responsibilities, including Minister of Planning and Development and Minister of Finance.

    He was also the Mayor of Multan from 2000 to 2002, and he was elected to the National Assembly five times from Multan in 1993, 2002, 2008, 2013, and 2018. Foreign Minister Qureshi also served in the Federal Cabinet as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs from 1993 to 1996.

    Born on June 22, 1956, in Multan, Pakistan, which is known historically as the City of Saints, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is descended from the famous Sufi Muslim Saint, Hazrat Ghous Bahauddin Zakariya Sohrawardy Multani (RA), and embodies Islam's values of peace, openness, and tolerance.

    He attended Aitchison College in Lahore and graduated from Cambridge University, where he studied Law and History at Corpus Christi College for a Master's degree.

    Foreign Minister Qureshi is also the Vice Chairman of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a keen farmer.

