Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi? The man picked as Imran Khan’s replacement

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party has selected Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their Pakistan Prime Minister candidate. The next prime minister is expected to be elected by the National Assembly on Monday afternoon. The unified opposition, a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and profoundly religious groups, obtained the backing of 174 members in the 342-member house, which was more than the 172 required to depose the Prime Minister. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the country's first PM to be deposed by a no-confidence vote. Khan, who remained steadfast "till the last ball," was deposed long after midnight, following a day of high drama in the Pakistan parliament. Also Read | Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate, Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif

Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi? Qureshi has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs twice, once from 2008 to 2011 and again since August 2018 till now. Foreign Minister Qureshi is a seasoned politician who has worked at every level of politics and government since beginning his political career in 1983 with the District Council and progressing to the Provincial Assembly. He served in the Punjab Assembly for nine years, from 1985 to 1993, and has held several ministerial responsibilities, including Minister of Planning and Development and Minister of Finance. Also Read: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan