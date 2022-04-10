'Freedom struggle begins again today...' Imran Khan's first post after losing trust vote

Taking to social media, Khan wrote: "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy."

After suffering a humiliating setback in a no-confidence vote against himself, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed his accusation of a "foreign plot" and declared that the "freedom struggle begins today".

After a day filled with drama on Saturday, Imran Khan was eventually defeated at midnight by a no-confidence motion. Khan had left the Prime Minister's official house only minutes before voting on the critical no-trust vote in the National Assembly, according to a senior politician from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In the 342-member National Assembly, 174 members voted in favour of a no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan, making him the country's first prime to be removed through a no-trust vote. So far, no Prime Minister in Pakistan's history has completed a successful five-year tenure.

Pakistan will choose a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new government head. The combined opposition, which includes socialist, liberal, and profoundly religious groups, has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, as its Prime Minister candidate. On Sunday, he filed his candidacy to the assembly as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to Reuters.

