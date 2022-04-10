Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Freedom struggle begins again today...' Imran Khan's first post after losing trust vote

    Taking to social media, Khan wrote: "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy."

    Freedom struggle begins again today Imran Khan s first post after losing trust vote gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    After suffering a humiliating setback in a no-confidence vote against himself, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed his accusation of a "foreign plot" and declared that the "freedom struggle begins today".

    Taking to social media, Khan wrote: "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy."

    Also Read | Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi? The man picked as Imran Khan’s replacement

    After a day filled with drama on Saturday, Imran Khan was eventually defeated at midnight by a no-confidence motion. Khan had left the Prime Minister's official house only minutes before voting on the critical no-trust vote in the National Assembly, according to a senior politician from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

    In the 342-member National Assembly, 174 members voted in favour of a no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan, making him the country's first prime to be removed through a no-trust vote. So far, no Prime Minister in Pakistan's history has completed a successful five-year tenure.

    Also Read | Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate, Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif

    Pakistan will choose a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new government head. The combined opposition, which includes socialist, liberal, and profoundly religious groups, has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, as its Prime Minister candidate. On Sunday, he filed his candidacy to the assembly as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to Reuters.

    Also Read | Imran Khan becomes first Pakistan PM in country's history to lose trust vote

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif gcw

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate, Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif

    UK PM Boris Johnson Ukraine s Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion Watch gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion; Watch

    Imran Khan becomes first Pakistan PM in country s history to lose trust vote gcw

    Imran Khan becomes first Pakistan PM in country's history to lose trust vote

    Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks khichdi from PM Modi s Gujarat to celebrate trade deal with India gcw

    Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks khichdi to commemorate trade deal with India

    Watch Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped-tgy

    Watch: Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped

    Recent Stories

    football Police investigate Ronaldo's phone smashing incident after United's loss to Everton snt

    Police investigate Ronaldo's phone smashing incident after United's loss to Everton

    IPL 2022: Warner's 'Kemon Acho' goes viral as he scores half-century for DC against KKR snt

    IPL 2022: Warner's 'Kemon Acho' goes viral as he scores half-century for DC against KKR

    BMW for loyalty commitment Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car gcw

    BMW for loyalty, commitment: Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car

    Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi the man picked as Imran Khan's replacement gcw

    Who is Shah Mahmood Qureshi? The man picked as Imran Khan’s replacement

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Here is where the couple plans to host their reception drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Here’s where the couple plans to host their reception

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon