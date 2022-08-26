Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Irfan Pathan shares 'bad experience' with Vistara staff

    Irfan Pathan recently revealed that he had a bad experience with Vistara airlines and its staff en route from Mumbai to Dubai. While Civil Aviation Minister noted it, the airline ensured corrective measures.

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Airline Vistara told former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan that all corrective steps would be taken as required after he alleged a "bad experience" with the airline staff at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. In response to Pathan's tweet that he posted on Wednesday evening, Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation Minister) on Thursday replied, "Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan ! @airvistara, please examine and respond". On Wednesday, Pathan revealed that he was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai, while at the Vistara check-in counter, he had a "very bad experience". He alleged that the airline was involuntarily devaluing his ticket class, which happened to be a confirmed booking, besides being made to wait at the counter for a resolution.

    "Along with me, my wife, my eight-month-old infant and five years old child also had to go through this... The ground staff were rude, giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight, and how is this even approved by the management?" Pathan stated in his tweet and sought rapid motion.

    On Wednesday, Vistara replied that the airline was exceedingly concerned to hear about the incident and was examining the happening on priority. The airline on Thursday took to Twitter, conveying that the airline has noted all the details shared by Pathan and "shall take all corrective measures as required". Replying to the airline, Pathan voiced, "Thank you for the communication."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
