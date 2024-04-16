Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Video of over 30,000 MI fans chanting 'Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma' breaks internet (WATCH)

    Two days after the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash, a video of the entire Wankhede crowd chanting 'Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma' has gone viral on the internet, with several Mumbai Indians' fans calling it a goosebumps moment.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    In a spine-tingling moment captured on camera, the fervor of 30,000 voices converges into a powerful chant echoing through the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. As the game unfolded, which saw CSK beat MI by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma making a resolute unbeaten 105, the atmosphere transcended to massive ball of excitement.

    Two days after the clash, a video of the entire Wankhede crowd chanting 'Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma' has gone viral on the internet, with several Mumbai Indians' fans calling it a goosebumps moment. The resonance of this chant reverberates beyond the stadium's confines, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

    In this viral video, the unity of the crowd, their unwavering support for Mumbai Indians' former skipper Rohit Sharma, and the palpable energy of the moment encapsulate the essence of cricket fandom at its zenith. It's a testament not only to Rohit Sharma's prowess as a cricketer but also to the profound connection between him and franchise he represents.

    During Sunday's clash, Matheesha Pathirana and an ageless MS Dhoni delivered decisive blows as CSK secured a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians despite an unbeaten century by Rohit Sharma.

    In the thrilling IPL 2024 encounter at Wankhede Stadium, CSK secured a commanding total of 206 for four, propelled by an explosive display from Dhoni. The CSK legend hammered three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya's final over, racing to 20 runs from just four balls.

    In response, Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a daunting chase, despite a stellar performance from their captain, Rohit Sharma, who notched up only his second IPL century, smashing 11 boundaries and five sixes in his 63-ball innings. However, Rohit's heroics were not complemented by sufficient support from the rest of the MI lineup, as they fell short, managing 186 for six.

    The victory marked CSK's first away win of the season and propelled them to third place in the standings with eight points, while MI suffered their fourth defeat in six matches, languishing in eighth place. Despite the pitch remaining favorable for batting, MI couldn't capitalize, highlighting the competitive nature of the IPL.

