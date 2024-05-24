Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad secures IPL final spot with commanding bowling performance

    Sunrisers Hyderabad book their spot in the IPL final with an impressive display of bowling prowess against Rajasthan Royals. Explore the thrilling moments and decisive actions that led to their victory in this exhilarating encounter.

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad secures IPL final spot with commanding bowling performance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 24, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

    In a stunning showcase of bowling prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defended a total of 175 against a formidable Rajasthan Royals side, securing their spot in the IPL final for the third time. This sets up a much-anticipated showdown with the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, marking a repeat of the qualifier one.

    Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals faced a resilient Sunrisers batting lineup. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's impressive half-century, the Royals struggled to contain the Sunrisers' onslaught. Avesh Khan and Trent Boult stood out with three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma contributed with figures of 2/25, limiting Sunrisers to 175/9.

    Facing a challenging target, Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup faltered early on, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore departing within four overs. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed aggressive batting, scoring 42 off 21 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed's remarkable spell of 3/23 in four overs dealt a significant blow to the Royals, reducing them to 79/5.

    Dhruv Jurel fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls, but lacked support from the middle order. Despite promising starts from the openers and Sanju Samson, no other batsman managed to reach double figures.

    While Rajasthan's seamers claimed eight wickets, it was the Sunrisers spinners who led the charge, accounting for five wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed impressed with his performance, alongside surprise pick Abhishek Sharma, who took crucial wickets.

    T Natarajan delivered a stellar performance in the death overs, conceding only six runs and finishing with figures of 1/13 in three overs. Despite a costly spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the rest of the Sunrisers' bowlers maintained pressure on the Royals.

    The match was effectively sealed in the penultimate over, with Rajasthan Royals facing an insurmountable task of 42 runs from six balls. Ultimately, they finished with 139/7, falling short by 36 runs, marking the end of a commendable campaign with a disappointing defeat.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Kavya Maran dances in joy as SRH picks wickets in a cluster osf

    IPL 2024: Kavya Maran dances in joy as SRH picks wickets in a cluster

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH innings take a dramatic turn against RR bowling brilliance at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai osf

    IPL 2024: SRH innings take a dramatic turn against RR bowling brilliance at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

    cricket IPL 2024: After Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan hints at IPL retirement: Report osf

    IPL 2024: After Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan hints at IPL retirement: Report

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Can Glenn Maxwell revive his form at the mega event? osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Can Glenn Maxwell revive his form at the mega event?

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Series loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasan

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Kavya Maran dances in joy as SRH picks wickets in a cluster osf

    IPL 2024: Kavya Maran dances in joy as SRH picks wickets in a cluster

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH innings take a dramatic turn against RR bowling brilliance at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai osf

    IPL 2024: SRH innings take a dramatic turn against RR bowling brilliance at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

    Travis Head's wisdom: Top 5 quotes by the Australian all-rounder osf

    Travis Michael Head: Top 6 quotes by the Australian all-rounder

    NIA arrests ex-convict linked to LeT in Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case AJR

    NIA arrests ex-convict linked to LeT in Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case

    cricket IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rahul Tripathi's explosive knock; Advantge SRH osf

    IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rahul Tripathi's explosive knock; Advantage SRH

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon