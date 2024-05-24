IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad secures IPL final spot with commanding bowling performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad book their spot in the IPL final with an impressive display of bowling prowess against Rajasthan Royals. Explore the thrilling moments and decisive actions that led to their victory in this exhilarating encounter.

In a stunning showcase of bowling prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defended a total of 175 against a formidable Rajasthan Royals side, securing their spot in the IPL final for the third time. This sets up a much-anticipated showdown with the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, marking a repeat of the qualifier one.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals faced a resilient Sunrisers batting lineup. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's impressive half-century, the Royals struggled to contain the Sunrisers' onslaught. Avesh Khan and Trent Boult stood out with three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma contributed with figures of 2/25, limiting Sunrisers to 175/9.

Facing a challenging target, Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup faltered early on, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore departing within four overs. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed aggressive batting, scoring 42 off 21 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed's remarkable spell of 3/23 in four overs dealt a significant blow to the Royals, reducing them to 79/5.

Dhruv Jurel fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls, but lacked support from the middle order. Despite promising starts from the openers and Sanju Samson, no other batsman managed to reach double figures.

While Rajasthan's seamers claimed eight wickets, it was the Sunrisers spinners who led the charge, accounting for five wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed impressed with his performance, alongside surprise pick Abhishek Sharma, who took crucial wickets.

T Natarajan delivered a stellar performance in the death overs, conceding only six runs and finishing with figures of 1/13 in three overs. Despite a costly spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the rest of the Sunrisers' bowlers maintained pressure on the Royals.

The match was effectively sealed in the penultimate over, with Rajasthan Royals facing an insurmountable task of 42 runs from six balls. Ultimately, they finished with 139/7, falling short by 36 runs, marking the end of a commendable campaign with a disappointing defeat.

