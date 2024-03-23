Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sam Curran stars as Punjab Kings secure a four-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals

    Punjab Kings claim a four-wicket win as Sam Curran leads the charge with a stellar performance against the Delhi Capitals.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory by four wickets, led by an aggressive display from Sam Curran and his teammates. Liam Livingstone remained composed under pressure, delivering a crucial maximum to seal the win. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' lackluster fielding proved costly as they fell short.

    Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals managed to post a total of 174, aided by a blistering 25-run last over. Despite starts from key batters such as David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, and Axar Patel, they failed to capitalize on them. Shai Hope emerged as the top-scorer with 33 runs, while Abishek Porel's impactful contributions boosted their score. Punjab Kings' bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, claimed two wickets each.

    With disciplined bowling followed by a strong batting performance, Punjab Kings ensured a positive start to their campaign.

    In the post match presentation: 

    Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings Captain): "Yeah, it feels great. I was happy to be on the ground and I've been preparing for this tournament, actually, after the last IPL, this IPL I'm playing such a highly competitive cricket, so I was a bit nervous as well. 

    [After last over's 25 runs] I didn't chat with anyone because I was supposed to go for the batting and bowlers go through their own emotions, so I would rather let them in their own space. And once things get calmed down, then we go and chat. And we got tomorrow, so we'll chat tomorrow and learn to get better. 

    I felt that we leaked a few extra runs and of course, it's the first match, so nerves are there and that's normal and it's fine.  I feel that under the light, the wicket played better and we got off to a good start. And then Sam played an amazing inning and then Liam finished it nicely. It is a new ground, so the focus was on using our brains and assessing the field."

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 7:49 PM IST
