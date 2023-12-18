Rohit Sharma's fatigue, Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change

The Mumbai Indians' decision to change the captaincy has stirred conversations and speculation within the cricketing community. Sunil Gavaskar's insights provide a perspective on the potential reasons behind the replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya.

The cricketing world has been buzzing with discussions and debates since the Mumbai Indians' surprising decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The move, announced ahead of the new season, has sparked varied opinions among fans and experts alike. Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the matter, providing insights into the possible reasons behind the decision and its potential impact on the team.

Rohit Sharma's Stint and Gavaskar's Perspective

Rohit Sharma, who led the Indian team in the Cricket World Cup 2023, witnessed a phenomenal campaign but fell short in the final against Australia. Despite his notable leadership, guiding Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, the franchise have opted for a change in captaincy.

Sunil Gavaskar, in a recent conversation on Star Sports, emphasized that discussions about 'rights and wrongs' should be avoided, and the decision made by the Mumbai Indians is for the benefit of the team.

Gavaskar highlighted that Rohit's contribution, even with the bat, has slightly declined in the last two years. He acknowledged Rohit's captaincy responsibilities in both the IPL and international cricket, suggesting that the cricketer seemed 'tired' due to the continuous cricketing commitments.

"We shouldn't go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit's contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit. Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years, they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs," Gavaskar said in a chat on Star Sports.

The Role of Fatigue and Fresh Thinking

According to Gavaskar, the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the captain stems from considering Rohit Sharma's potential fatigue and the need for fresh thinking. Hardik Pandya, who successfully led the Gujarat Titans to two finals and secured the title in 2022, brings a different perspective to the table. Gavaskar believes that a change in leadership can inject new energy and ideas into the team, enhancing its overall performance.

Sunil Gavaskar expressed optimism regarding the Mumbai Indians' decision, asserting that it will benefit the team rather than hinder its prospects. He highlighted the importance of fresh thinking and indicated that Hardik Pandya's captaincy track record, especially with Gujarat Titans, played a significant role in the decision-making process.

"But we missed seeing the mojo in Rohit Sharma that we used to see in the previous few years. Maybe, he was a little tired because of playing continuous cricket, he was a little tired because of captaincy, leading India and the franchise," he added.

"I feel that the decision, they have kept in mind that Hardik is a young captain who has produced results. Hardik has led Gujarat to the finals twice, and he led them to the title in 2022. I think they have made him captain by considering all this. At times, you need fresh thinking. Hardk brings in that fresh thinking. I think the decision will only benefit Mumbai Indians, it will not deter them," Gavaskar said.

The Players' Silence and Hardik's Captaincy Demand

While both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have not officially made public statements since the captaincy change was confirmed, earlier reports suggested that the captaincy role was one of Hardik's demands when approached by the Mumbai Indians to leave Gujarat Titans.

The Mumbai Indians' decision to change the captaincy has stirred conversations and speculation within the cricketing community. Sunil Gavaskar's insights provide a perspective on the potential reasons behind the move, emphasizing the importance of considering a player's workload and the benefits of introducing fresh leadership. As the IPL 2024 season unfolds, cricket enthusiasts will be eagerly watching how the Mumbai Indians adapt to this change and whether it leads to a successful campaign under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.