IPL 2024 Auction insider's guide: Top bid targets, uncapped players to watch out, auctioneer details and more

Get ready for the ultimate cricket spectacle with our comprehensive guide to the IPL 2024 auction.

The IPL auction, a crucial day that shapes the destinies of numerous players. Who will secure a new team? Who might remain unsold? Which players will trigger bidding wars? Will there be unexpected choices? Discover all the details about the 2024 IPL auction.

What is a mini auction?

The mini auction comes before the mega auction scheduled for IPL 2025. With teams retaining and trading players, this auction focuses on completing squads. Unlike the mega auction, the core of teams in a mini auction remains relatively intact as they strive to strike the right balance.

How many slots are up for grabs?

According to the BCCI, a total of 1166 players registered for this year's auction, with teams shortlisting 333 names: 214 Indian and 119 overseas players. Of these, 116 are capped, 215 are uncapped, and two players are from Associate nations. There are 77 vacant slots across the 10 teams, with 30 reserved for overseas players.

When and where is this auction happening?

On December 19, in Dubai - a historic first as the auction ventures overseas.

What are the remaining budgets for each team?

Gujarat Titans lead with INR 38.15 crore (USD 4.6 million approx.), needing to fill eight slots (including two overseas). Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse at INR 13.15 crore (USD 1.58 million approx.) for six slots (including two overseas). The collective remaining purse for all franchises is INR 262.95 crore (USD 31.58 million approx.). Here's a glimpse into the positions each team aims to address.

How does the auction process unfold?

Players are categorised into 19 sets based on their specialization: batter, all-rounder, fast bowler, spinner, and wicketkeeper. The auction alternates between capped and uncapped players after several sets.

Who are the big names absent this time?

The English trio of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jofra Archer won't feature, managing their workloads. Kedar Jadhav is also missing, alongside Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

Which players might command top bids?

Mitchell Starc, returning after an eight-year hiatus, could be a star attraction. Rachin Ravindra, with a base price of INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000 approx.), might witness intense bidding given his recent ODI World Cup performance. Expect fierce battles for these players.

Promising uncapped players?

Keep an eye on highly sought-after talents like Arshin Kulkarni, Kumar Kushagra, and Musheer Khan. Learn more about them here.

What is the retained/traded list?

Explore the complete list of players retained, released, and traded before the November 26 deadline.

Can teams still release or trade players?

No, the retention/release deadline has passed. However, the trading window reopens on December 20, a day after the auction, and remains active until a month before the 2024 season begins.

Who is the auctioneer this time?

Mallika Sagar takes the stage, becoming the first woman auctioneer in the IPL's 16-year history, succeeding Hugh Edmeades. Don't miss the IPL auction on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, starting at 11.30 am local time (1:00 pm IST), broadcast live on the Star Sports Network* on TV and live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

