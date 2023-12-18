Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 Auction insider's guide: Top bid targets, uncapped players to watch out, auctioneer details and more

    Get ready for the ultimate cricket spectacle with our comprehensive guide to the IPL 2024 auction.

    Cricket IPL 2024 Auction insider's guide: Top bid targets, uncapped players to watch out, auctioneer details and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    The IPL auction, a crucial day that shapes the destinies of numerous players. Who will secure a new team? Who might remain unsold? Which players will trigger bidding wars? Will there be unexpected choices? Discover all the details about the 2024 IPL auction.

    What is a mini auction?

    The mini auction comes before the mega auction scheduled for IPL 2025. With teams retaining and trading players, this auction focuses on completing squads. Unlike the mega auction, the core of teams in a mini auction remains relatively intact as they strive to strike the right balance.

    How many slots are up for grabs?

    According to the BCCI, a total of 1166 players registered for this year's auction, with teams shortlisting 333 names: 214 Indian and 119 overseas players. Of these, 116 are capped, 215 are uncapped, and two players are from Associate nations. There are 77 vacant slots across the 10 teams, with 30 reserved for overseas players.

    When and where is this auction happening?

    On December 19, in Dubai - a historic first as the auction ventures overseas.

    What are the remaining budgets for each team?

    Gujarat Titans lead with INR 38.15 crore (USD 4.6 million approx.), needing to fill eight slots (including two overseas). Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse at INR 13.15 crore (USD 1.58 million approx.) for six slots (including two overseas). The collective remaining purse for all franchises is INR 262.95 crore (USD 31.58 million approx.). Here's a glimpse into the positions each team aims to address.

    How does the auction process unfold?

    Players are categorised into 19 sets based on their specialization: batter, all-rounder, fast bowler, spinner, and wicketkeeper. The auction alternates between capped and uncapped players after several sets.

    Who are the big names absent this time?

    The English trio of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jofra Archer won't feature, managing their workloads. Kedar Jadhav is also missing, alongside Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

    Which players might command top bids?

    Mitchell Starc, returning after an eight-year hiatus, could be a star attraction. Rachin Ravindra, with a base price of INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000 approx.), might witness intense bidding given his recent ODI World Cup performance. Expect fierce battles for these players.

    Promising uncapped players?

    Keep an eye on highly sought-after talents like Arshin Kulkarni, Kumar Kushagra, and Musheer Khan. Learn more about them here.

    What is the retained/traded list?

    Explore the complete list of players retained, released, and traded before the November 26 deadline.

    Can teams still release or trade players?

    No, the retention/release deadline has passed. However, the trading window reopens on December 20, a day after the auction, and remains active until a month before the 2024 season begins.

    Who is the auctioneer this time?

    Mallika Sagar takes the stage, becoming the first woman auctioneer in the IPL's 16-year history, succeeding Hugh Edmeades. Don't miss the IPL auction on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, starting at 11.30 am local time (1:00 pm IST), broadcast live on the Star Sports Network* on TV and live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

    Also Read: Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth osf

    Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth

    cricket Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI osf

    Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

    cricket IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him osf

    IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him

    Cricket Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa osf

    Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    Recent Stories

    (Photos) Orry in London, enjoying vacation with his besties Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn RBA

    (Photos) Orry in London, enjoying vacation with his besties Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn

    Car rams into US President's security detail while Bidens were leaving campaign headquarters (WATCH)

    Car rams into US President's security detail while Bidens were leaving campaign headquarters (WATCH)

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case AJR

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4 rkn

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4

    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg RKK

    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon