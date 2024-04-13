IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more

In what could mark his final appearance at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be center stage as defending champions Chennai Super Kings face off against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Returning to Wankhede without the captain's armband for CSK, Dhoni steps onto the turf where he once led his team to numerous victories. This match also signifies Dhoni's first appearance solely as a player since November 2005.

Despite being 42, Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills remain exceptional, and his strategic prowess is as sharp as ever. CSK will rely on his tactical acumen to bolster their away performance, having suffered two defeats on the road this season.

CSK draws confidence from their recent dominance over MI, with four victories in their last five encounters, including a memorable seven-wicket win at Wankhede last season.

Both teams, boasting five IPL titles each, are undergoing leadership transitions, with Hardik Pandya assuming MI's captaincy from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad stepping into Dhoni's shoes at CSK. However, this shift in leadership doesn't dampen the intensity of their rivalry, which promises another gripping contest between two IPL powerhouses.

CSK's bowlers might face a daunting task against MI's aggressive batsmen, who have dominated on flat pitches, scoring over 230 against Delhi Capitals and chasing down nearly 200 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with ease.

Under Pandya's leadership, MI has regained momentum after a shaky start. Their batsmen have been in fine form, with Suryakumar Yadav's rapid fifty against RCB posing a significant threat to CSK's bowlers, who are accustomed to slower, turning pitches at Chepauk.

The opening partnership between Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will be crucial for MI, especially on batting-friendly surfaces. However, CSK's batting lineup also offers confidence.

Although skipper Gaikwad may not be an aggressive hitter, he adds stability to CSK's lineup. With the likes of Rachin Ravindra at the top, Daryl Mitchell in the middle, and explosive finishers like Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhoni, CSK possesses the firepower to deliver in the death overs.

CSK will be mindful of the threat posed by the skillful Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed 10 wickets so far. Their strategy might revolve around neutralizing Bumrah's impact and capitalizing on the other MI bowlers, who have struggled to maintain control on flat pitches.

Despite Bumrah's impressive performances, MI's bowling unit has leaked runs, as evidenced by their recent match against RCB where they allowed the opposition to approach the 200-run mark.

CSK will rely heavily on Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande, both returning to their home ground, to deliver impactful performances. However, the recent form of Mustafizur Rahman and the crafty Ravindra Jadeja make them the ones to watch out for.

While teams aim to maximize their run-scoring opportunities, it appears that posting scores around 220-230 while batting first could provide a significant advantage at this venue.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

Match starts 7:30PM IST.