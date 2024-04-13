IPL 2024: Will MI's Rohit Sharma join Chennai Super Kings'? Former England skipper adds fuel to rumours

Hardik Pandya's appointment as Mumbai Indians' captain stirred controversy, prompting speculation about Rohit Sharma's future. Rumours of his potential departure and a move to Chennai Super Kings gained traction, fueled by Michael Vaughan's comments. Despite the speculation, Rohit continues to excel under Pandya's leadership, maintaining his performance in the IPL.

The appointment of Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians last December sparked a wave of controversy among fans. This move raised questions about the future of the former skipper, Rohit Sharma.

Rumours about Rohit's potential departure from the team have been circulating widely on social media and fan forums. Many fans expressed their loyalty to Rohit and debated the wisdom behind the leadership switch.



Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently added to the speculation during an episode of the BeerBiceps podcast. He pondered whether Rohit Sharma might make a move to Chennai Super Kings, potentially replacing MS Dhoni. Vaughan's comments ignited a flurry of reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at the thought of Rohit leaving Mumbai Indians, stated a report on TOI.



Vaughan also shared his opinion on Mumbai Indians' leadership situation, suggesting that Rohit should retain the captaincy. He argued that with the pressure of Hardik Pandya's return to the team, Rohit's experience would be invaluable.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has continued to perform exceptionally well under Hardik Pandya's leadership. In the ongoing IPL season, he has amassed 156 runs in five matches with an impressive strike rate of 167.74. Despite Mumbai Indians' slow start in the league, Rohit's stellar performances have kept all eyes on him, further fueling speculation about his future with the franchise.