    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings

    Relive the thrilling encounter as Lucknow Super Giants notch their maiden victory of the season with a stellar performance by debutant Mayank Yadav against Punjab Kings.

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter, Lucknow Super Giants marked their first win of the season with a remarkable 21-run victory over the visiting Punjab Kings! Taking charge as stand-in captain, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown.

    KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock provided a flying start for LSG, contributing 35 runs for the opening partnership. However, the team faced a minor setback as Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and Marcus Stoinis succumbed to quick dismissals after showcasing promising boundaries.

    Despite the stumble, de Kock (54 off 38) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 21) steadied the ship, forming a crucial 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket. De Kock notably notched his 21st IPL half-century, steering LSG towards a competitive total. However, the team faced a precarious situation after losing quick wickets post the second strategic time-out.

    In a display of exemplary batting prowess during the slog overs, Krunal Pandya (43* off 22) played a stellar innings, propelling LSG to a formidable total of 199/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sam Curran emerged as the standout performer for PBKS, clinching three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and others contributed with crucial breakthroughs.

    In response, Punjab Kings launched a strong counterattack, with Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Jonny Bairstow (42 off 29) smashing a formidable 102-run partnership for the first wicket. However, the tide turned with the introduction of debutant Mayank Yadav, whose explosive pace rattled the PBKS batting line-up. Yadav's stellar performance saw him clinch impressive figures of 3 wickets for 27 runs in his debut match.

    Struggling to cope with the pace, Punjab Kings found themselves under pressure to maintain the required run rate, ultimately finishing with 178/5 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone exhibited resilience with an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls in the final over.

    In addition to Mayank Yadav's heroics, Mohsin Khan also made notable contributions, claiming a couple of wickets before retiring due to cramps, sealing an unforgettable victory for Lucknow Super Giants.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
