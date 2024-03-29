Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Last 3 days I was in bed and on painkillers, reveals RR's hero Parag after win over DC

    Riyan Parag, the young batter who played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Delhi Capitals, disclosed on Thursday that he had been unwell for the past three days and had to rely on painkillers to recuperate in time for their IPL 2024 match.

    IPL 2024: Last 3 days I was in bed and on painkillers, reveals RR's hero Parag after win over DC snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Riyan Parag, the young batter who played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Delhi Capitals, disclosed on Thursday that he had been unwell for the past three days and had to rely on painkillers to recuperate in time for their IPL 2024 match.

    Despite his illness, the 22-year-old from Assam showcased his potential by smashing an impressive 84 not out off 45 balls. His outstanding performance contributed significantly to Rajasthan Royals' 12-run triumph over Delhi Capitals.

    "I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," said Parag, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, during the post-match presentation.

    Although possessing talent, Parag faced challenges in meeting expectations and had shown disappointing performance in recent seasons. However, his perseverance bore fruit as he achieved his highest IPL score, helping RR reach a total of 185 for 5 in the match.

    "(Emotions) They are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years," he said. "I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not."

    In previous editions, Parag primarily served as a finisher, but this season, the team management entrusted him with an expanded role at No. 4. Parag's selection was also influenced by his impressive performance in the Deodhar Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, where he accumulated significant runs.

    "That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," he said.

    "Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it," he added.

    Parag's performance also impressed his captain Sanju Samson. "Riyan Parag has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket," Samson said.

    RR endured a disastrous start, finding themselves at 36 for 3 by the eighth over. However, Parag methodically built his innings, gradually gaining momentum before accelerating towards the end, ultimately elevating them to a competitive total.

    "The way we started, the first ten overs, we were like Rovman, be ready you might have to bat! The IPL is changing and we all have to be flexible," Samson said.

    RR's strategic move to include Nandre Burger as an impact player, replacing Shimron Hetmyer, proved fruitful as the South African pacer made an immediate impact by claiming two wickets in the fourth over.

    "Earlier it was about 11 players, now it is about all 15 players. Me and Sanga had a lot of chat between 15th and 17th over before deciding the Impact Player. It's all about gauging in which zone they are. You have to look at that and take your decision. I saw Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) was calm and Avesh (Khan) was also looking good, so I went with that," he added referring to the brilliant death bowling by the two pacers."

    Discussing his approach for the final over, Avesh, who successfully defended 17 runs, stated, "My plan is always clear. One side was longer, so my plan was to bowl wide yorkers. I was giving myself five seconds and only thought about executing them. My focus is always on the execution and back my yorkers."

    "Enjoying myself here because we have Sandeep, Boult, Burger, all of whom have different skills. Samson gives me freedom to execute and only steps in if he sees I am struggling. I try to improve myself everytime. In T20s I try to reinvent myself. I never think about selection and only practice what I want to bowl," he added.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure second consecutive victory; Defeat Delhi Capitals at home osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure second consecutive victory; Defeat Delhi Capitals at home

    cricket IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Former India star sees advantage in Hardik Pandya's absence for Gujarat Titans

    cricket IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals

    cricket IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player osf

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad osf

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to buy Rs 250 crore bungalow in Raha's name? RKK

    Ranbir- Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 crore bungalow to register in Raha's name?

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Diwali like celebrations in UP's Ghazipur after Mukhtar Ansari's death; videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Diwali-like celebrations in UP's Ghazipur after Mukhtar Ansari's death; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mukhtar Ansari dead: Zero hour of law and order in UP Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician death

    'Zero hour of law and order in UP...' Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon