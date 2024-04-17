Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. 

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. KKR lost to Royals by two wickets on Tuesday with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

    "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a release.

    Sunil Narine's explosive innings of 109 runs off 56 balls propelled the hosts, KKR, to a commanding total of 223/6 after being asked to bat first in front of a packed Eden Gardens in their IPL 2024 clash.

    However, Jos Buttler had different plans. Despite the Royals finding themselves in a dire situation at 121/6 in the 13th over, Buttler orchestrated a remarkable comeback, steering his team to victory on the last ball of the game. With the visitors needing 46 runs in the last three overs and 28 in the final 12 balls, Buttler's heroics sealed a memorable win for the Royals.

    Batting first on a fresh pitch, Narine showcased his brilliance with a blistering 49-ball century, igniting KKR's charge in the highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash.

    Despite Trent Boult eventually dismissing Narine, the opener's explosive innings, comprising 13 fours and six sixes, underscored his remarkable confidence and skill against one of IPL's formidable bowling attacks.

    In what seemed like a one-man show for KKR, Narine dominated the crease until the 18th over, forging crucial partnerships first with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) for an 85-run stand, and later with Andre Russell (13) for a further 51 runs.

    However, Buttler emerged as the game-changer, overshadowing Narine's heroics. Despite Narine's maiden T20 century, Buttler's strategic brilliance anchored the Royals' chase with precision, his innings studded with nine boundaries and six maximums.

    The Royals secured their sixth victory in seven matches, while KKR faced their second defeat in six games.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
