    IPL 2024: James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers' bowling coach for upcoming season - Report

    According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, former New Zealand allrounder James Franklin is set to step in as the bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, taking over from Dale Steyn.

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    James Franklin, former New Zealand allrounder, is set to step in as the bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, taking over from Dale Steyn. Steyn, who assumed the role in 2022, has withdrawn due to personal reasons, according to an ESPNCricinfo report quoting sources familiar with the matter.

    This marks Franklin's debut coaching stint in the IPL, having previously played for Mumbai Indians in 2011 and 2012. Joining Sunrisers, Franklin, known for his left-arm seam-bowling skills, will collaborate with Daniel Vettori, the franchise's head coach appointed after the 2023 season. The duo has a history of working together at Middlesex in county cricket and Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. Franklin's coaching experience extends to his role as a head coach at Durham and his current position as an assistant coach with Islamabad United in the PSL.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts a formidable lineup of fast bowlers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat, and the promising uncapped Indian Akash Singh. In the spin department, they have the talents of Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

    Daniel Vettori and James Franklin face a daunting task as they take on coaching responsibilities for Sunrisers. The team's performance has declined steadily, finishing eighth in 2022 and plummeting further to tenth last season. A significant factor contributing to this decline has been the frequent changes in leadership. Tom Moody, the former Australia allrounder, was replaced by former West Indies captain Brian Lara last year, who was subsequently dropped after just one season.

    Ahead of the 2023 player auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad made significant changes by releasing one of their most seasoned players, Kane Williamson. Williamson had been a mainstay in the franchise, leading the team since the departure of David Warner in 2021. With eight seasons under his belt, including the title-winning campaign in 2016, Williamson was the franchise's most expensive player until his release in 2022. Aiden Markram, the South African batter, has taken over the captaincy reins since last season.

