Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    As Delhi Capitals gear up for their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans in New Delhi this Wednesday, one of their key players, David Warner, has caused quite a stir with a recent viral video.

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    As Delhi Capitals gear up for their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans in New Delhi this Wednesday, one of their key players, David Warner, has caused quite a stir with a recent viral video. In the video, Warner expresses his delight at obtaining an Aadhar card, leaving fans in splits. The Australian, who enjoys immense popularity in India, has consistently endeared himself to fans with his unwavering affection for the country.

    From his moves to hook-step of popular song 'Srivalli' from the film 'Pushpa' to his popular 'Jai Shri Ram' post to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration - Warner has never missed a chance to show his affection towards the nation and its people. Amidst such fan following, the Australian recently showered his love once again in a unique fashion in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X, formerly Twitter.

    In the viral video posted on Tuesday, a man wearing Delhi Capitals' jersey asks the Australian, "Warner bhai, come let's go for a movie," to which the DC star says, "Nahi yaar."

    In shock, the man then says, "See they are serving free food... come let's go."

    "Nahi yaar," Warner responds again.

    Then the man says, "Oh see such pretty women are there... come let's go."

    "Nahi yaar," responds the Australian once again.

    Surprised, the man then says, "Arey, who is issuing Aadhar cards over there for free???"

    "Haan chalo, chalo, chalo," says an excited Warner.

    This viral video left fans in splits, with one user on X noting, "I think Warner should apply for citizenship of India."

    Another DC fan added, "Warner's Hindi is more clean then Indians itself."

    Some fans even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue an Aadhar card to the Australian.

    Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's leadership when a struggling Delhi Capitals take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, with fans hoping for a much-improved show from DC's bowlers.

    Pant's homecoming wasn't quite the fairy tale he hoped for, as Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing 67-run defeat against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Saturday, following two consecutive victories. This setback pushed DC down to eighth place in the standings, with three wins and five losses. Aware of the stakes, they understand the imperative of avoiding further setbacks to maintain their playoff aspirations.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ipl 2024 My strength, my guidance, my power Keshav Maharaj's powerful Hanuman Jayanti 2024 message wins hearts snt

    'My strength, my guidance, my power': Keshav Maharaj's powerful Hanuman Jayanti 2024 message wins hearts

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintain top spot with dominant win over Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintain top spot with dominant win over Mumbai Indians

    cricket Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign osf

    Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    cricket IPL 2024: DC with a massive blow as Mitchell Marsh gets ruled out of the entire season with 'hamstring injury' osf

    IPL 2024: Massive blow for DC as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of season due to hamstring injury

    Recent Stories

    STOP drinking cold water: 7 harmful effects of ice water RBA EAI

    STOP drinking cold water: 7 harmful effects of ice water

    Top Malayalam movies in 2024 rkn

    Top Malayalam movies in 2024

    IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka vkp

    IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka

    Kerala HC dumps pleas seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala HC dumps plea seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Asia worst hit by climate, weather disasters in 2023, says UN; 79 calamities linked to water-related hazards snt

    Asia worst hit by climate, weather disasters in 2023, says UN; 79 calamities linked to water-related hazards

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon