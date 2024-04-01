Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday.

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK
    Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for their slow over rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. Despite the slow over rate, Delhi Capitals managed to secure a convincing 20-run victory over the defending champions CSK.

    "Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings," an IPL statement read.

    "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

    Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, the openers for Delhi Capitals, set the stage with a powerful start, while Rishabh Pant's gutsy fifty added to the team's momentum, enabling them to set a challenging target.

    The bowlers of DC, notably Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, put immense pressure on the Chennai Super Kings batters. Despite a remarkable 37 not out off 16 balls by the experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK faced their initial defeat of the season.

    This victory marked Delhi Capitals' first win of the season, underscoring their strong start in the IPL campaign.

     

