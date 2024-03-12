BREAKING: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024; Shami, Krishna ruled out

After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL.

In what has sparked massive excitement among fans of Delhi Capitals, the BCCI on Tuesday declared Rishabh Pant 'fit' as wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This massive update from the board came after the Indian cricketer endured a rigorous 14-month rehabilitation and recovery journey subsequent to a life-threatening road accident on December 30th, 2022.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," said BCCI in a media release.

Pant's determination and resilience throughout his rehabilitation period have been commendable, reflecting his unwavering commitment to return to the cricketing arena. His return marks a significant milestone not only for himself but also for Delhi Capitals, as they gear up for the challenges and excitement of the IPL. Pant's presence adds depth and dynamism to his team's lineup, and his readiness to compete once again is eagerly anticipated by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Meanwhile, the BCCI ruled out injured pacers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna out of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Providing an update on India's World Cup 2023 hero, the board said in the released, "The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

With regards to Prasidh Krishna the board added, "The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

