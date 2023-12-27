IPL 2024: After a Rs 5.60 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals, Shubam Dubey aims to buy a house for family

Shubam Dubey also aspires is to meet Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan batsman who serves as the Director of Cricket and Head Coach for Rajasthan Royals.

Shubam Dubey's fortunes brightened significantly after Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs 5.60 crore in the latest IPL player auction, marking a turning point that overshadowed the early challenges in the Vidarbha man's life.

An assertive middle-order batsman, Dubey showcased his talent with an impressive strike rate of 185 in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His journey included witnessing his father undertake odd jobs, such as selling paan, to afford a cricket kit for him.

The days of struggle are now a thing of the past for the family, and understandably, Dubey is elated with the positive turn of events.

"My family couldn't afford to buy a cricket kit but my father still got me one. But they never forced me to do something else despite our struggling financial situation. My father is a modest man who took up odd jobs to support the family, right from operating a paan stall to working as a hotel manager to getting into real estate," Dubey said in a Royals media release.

Now, Dubey wanted to buy a house for his family.

"I've found my biggest supporters in my family. My twin brother took care of the house financially without letting the pressure affect me, my parents were right behind me. When I was injured and out of action for a while, they kept me in a positive state of mind. I want to give them the comfort and happiness they deserve. So, I wish to first buy a house for the family," added Dubey.

Encountering Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal provided him with a crucial opportunity to step into higher-level cricket.

"One of my uncle's friends suggested I should get enrolled in to 'Advocate XI' that trains talented young kids who can't afford to pay fees. It was there that I first saw Fazal. His personality, the confidence he carried and the way everyone treated him with so much respect made me feel I wanted to reach that level too. He's also a left-handed batter. So, I could relate to him even more," he said.

Dubey's current aspiration is to meet Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan batsman who serves as the Director of Cricket and Head Coach for RR.

"I have followed Sanga sir’s journey till his retirement and he is such a respected figure in the cricketing fraternity. He was also a lefty like me. So, just being around him will surely be a learning experience for me," he said.

