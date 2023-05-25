What's cooking? Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with AB de Villiers in Mumbai (WATCH)

One is a legendary Indian spinner from Bengaluru, and the other is a South African great who enthralled cricket fans in the country with his batting prowess during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). We're talking about none other than Anil Kumble and AB de Villiers, who were on Thursday, surprisingly spotted together in Mumbai.

The paps in Mumbai caught Kumble stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra area of the city along with De Villiers, who has been in the country since the start of IPL 2023. While Kumble donned a semi-casual look with a rose-pink shirt and denims, the South African icon sported a casual indigo blue t-shirt and khaki-coloured shorts.

The papparazi and fans, who spotted Kumble and De Villiers stepping out of the restaurant together, have been wondering 'what's cooking' between the two legends of the game. One fan even noted, regardless of what transpired between the two at the restaurant, clearly it was the legendary spinner's treat as Kumble stepped out of the venue putting his card back into his wallet.

Here's Kumble and De Villiers spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra:

Earlier this week, RCB fans were left heart-broken after the team failed to qualify for the play-offs round of IPL 2023, despite a sensational century by Virat Kohli against Gujarat Titans.

The game saw some spectacular batting performances from both teams, but Gujarat Titans were the superior side. Contrary to what everyone anticipated, especially after King Kohli's record-breaking 7th IPL century, RCB lost by 6 wickets and therefore lost their chance to advance to the playoffs in the IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill, Kohli's heir apparent, also hammered his second consecutive century as GT completed an amazing victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

One among those who offered congratulations to Kohli was his close friend and former teammate AB de Villiers. The former RCB captain was commended by AB de Villiers for his tenacity and for always sticking up for his team.

“Virat is there when we need him! Tough pill to swallow. Well tried RCB. Shubman Gill and the Titans simply too good today," wrote the South African great.