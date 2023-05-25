Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What's cooking? Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with AB de Villiers in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing IPL 2023, legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble was spotted alongside South African icon and former RCB star AB de Villiers in Mumbai's Bandra area.

    ipl 2023 Whats cooking Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with RCB South Africa great AB de Villiers in Bandra Mumbai watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 25, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    One is a legendary Indian spinner from Bengaluru, and the other is a South African great who enthralled cricket fans in the country with his batting prowess during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). We're talking about none other than Anil Kumble and AB de Villiers, who were on Thursday, surprisingly spotted together in Mumbai.

    The paps in Mumbai caught Kumble stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra area of the city along with De Villiers, who has been in the country since the start of IPL 2023. While Kumble donned a semi-casual look with a rose-pink shirt and denims, the South African icon sported a casual indigo blue t-shirt and khaki-coloured shorts.

    Also read: Why couldn't Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL despite having a strong team on paper?

    The papparazi and fans, who spotted Kumble and De Villiers stepping out of the restaurant together, have been wondering 'what's cooking' between the two legends of the game. One fan even noted, regardless of what transpired between the two at the restaurant, clearly it was the legendary spinner's treat as Kumble stepped out of the venue putting his card back into his wallet.

    Here's Kumble and De Villiers spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra:

    Earlier this week, RCB fans were left heart-broken after the team failed to qualify for the play-offs round of IPL 2023, despite a sensational century by Virat Kohli against Gujarat Titans.

    The game saw some spectacular batting performances from both teams, but Gujarat Titans were the superior side. Contrary to what everyone anticipated, especially after King Kohli's record-breaking 7th IPL century, RCB lost by 6 wickets and therefore lost their chance to advance to the playoffs in the IPL 2023. 

    Shubman Gill, Kohli's heir apparent, also hammered his second consecutive century as GT completed an amazing victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Should Virat Kohli leave RCB and join DC? Kevin Pietersen gives BOLD advice

    One among those who offered congratulations to Kohli was his close friend and former teammate AB de Villiers. The former RCB captain was commended by AB de Villiers for his tenacity and for always sticking up for his team.

    “Virat is there when we need him! Tough pill to swallow. Well tried RCB. Shubman Gill and the Titans simply too good today," wrote the South African great.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah snt

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Pakistan ka John Abraham Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral snt

    'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia snt

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and company relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time watch snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG watch snt

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2023: Rahul Bhat, Anurag Kashyap get emotional as 'Kennedy' gets 7-minute standing ovation vma

    Cannes 2023: Rahul Bhat, Anurag Kashyap get emotional as 'Kennedy' gets 7-minute standing ovation

    9 years of PM Modi: Major changes in Income Tax Regime AJR

    9 years of PM Modi: Major changes in Income Tax Regime

    Solo Documentaries by J-Hope & Suga hitting Theatres: check out tailer ARB

    Solo Documentaries by J-Hope & Suga hitting Theatres: check out tailer

    football Manchester United takeover Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo rule to make way for Kylian Mbappe snt

    Man United takeover: Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag's 'Ronaldo rule' to make way for Mbappe?

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch ADC

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon