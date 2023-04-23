IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals eye collective batting effort

IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals on Monday. Both sides are the bottom two teams of the event, as they aim for a collective batting effort to come out on top in this fixture.

Its first win secured, Delhi Capitals (DC) would expect more from its batters when it takes on a stuttering former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), which will be eager to return to winning ways in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally won their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127. The Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win. Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh, but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season.

In the six outings, scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13 have highlighted Shaw's inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely. Australian all-rounder Marsh has also had a woeful run with the bat, which includes two ducks in the four games and a high score of four. He needs to fare better with the ball too, and it is to be seen if the management persists with him or if the likes of Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw are given another chance.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots towards the end. While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon.

Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled accurately and produced inward movement to fashion the team's first win. Ishant was complemented well by the rest of the Delhi bowlers, who had been underwhelming so far. Under the scanner for his below-par strike rate, skipper Warner also looked at his fluent best against KKR. He hopes to continue in a similar vein against his former team come Monday.

SRH has slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed its campaign had taken off. It occupies the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper, but its batting has failed. Its batters have not been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost. With plenty of match-winners, it would hope to get its campaign back on track.

Squads

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

Match details

Date and day: April 24, 2023 (Monday)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema