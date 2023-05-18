Shubman Gill, who lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, reveals obsession with Marvel superhero (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    The trailer launch of the upcoming Marvel movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' took place in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi version of Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar. 

    Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced that the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the United States.

    A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

    At Thursday's trailer launch, Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill, who wore a bottle green satin shirt with white trousers, expressed joy over lending his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the Spider-Man movie. The Indian batter also revealed his obsession with the Marvel superhero during childhood.

    "Spider-man was my favourite superhero when I was around 7-8 years old. He still is. So as a kid, I used to climb up the doors holding the gaps. On one occasion, someone closed the door! I loved Spider-man so much that once I returned from school, I would try climbing on the walls, hang myself on the door and make all those poses," Gill said.

    Watch Shubman Gill at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

    Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming. 

    "To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added.

    "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set over a year after the events of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse". Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the Spot, who could cause a catastrophic disaster.

    He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's existence. But when the heroes clash on handling a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out to save those he loves most.

    The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

