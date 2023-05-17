IPL 2023: From Gill to Jaiswal - 5 Indian batters who made waves

CRICKET
IPL 2023 has been a relaunching pad for quite some Indians, who have set the tone again to make a name for themselves. Here are the five top Indians:
Gujarat Titans' young opener is at the top of the list, being the highest Indian run-scorer, placed second, with 576 in 13 at 48.00 and 146.19, including a ton and four 50s.
The uncapped opener has been in a rampaging mood this season, being Rajasthan Royals' highest run-scorer, with 575 in 13 at 47.92 and 166.18, including a 100 and four 50s.
Mumbai Indians' top-order batter has rediscovered his mojo, being the side's highest run-scorer, with 486 in 13 at 40.50 and 186.92, including a century and four half-centuries.
Kolkata Knight Riders' uncapped finisher lit up IPL 2023 with five sixes in an over and has become its a match-winner. Being the team's highest run-scorer, he is on India's radar.
Punkab Kings' opener has found back his rhythm, being the group's highest run scorer, with 356 in nine, while his average of 50.86 has been attractive, along with the 143.54 S/R.