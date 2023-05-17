CRICKET

IPL 2023: From Gill to Jaiswal - 5 Indian batters who made waves

IPL 2023 has been a relaunching pad for quite some Indians, who have set the tone again to make a name for themselves. Here are the five top Indians:

Image credits: PTI

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans' young opener is at the top of the list, being the highest Indian run-scorer, placed second, with 576 in 13 at 48.00 and 146.19, including a ton and four 50s.

Image credits: PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The uncapped opener has been in a rampaging mood this season, being Rajasthan Royals' highest run-scorer, with 575 in 13 at 47.92 and 166.18, including a 100 and four 50s.

Image credits: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians' top-order batter has rediscovered his mojo, being the side's highest run-scorer, with 486 in 13 at 40.50 and 186.92, including a century and four half-centuries.

Image credits: PTI

Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders' uncapped finisher lit up IPL 2023 with five sixes in an over and has become its a match-winner. Being the team's highest run-scorer, he is on India's radar.

Image credits: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan

Punkab Kings' opener has found back his rhythm, being the group's highest run scorer, with 356 in nine, while his average of 50.86 has been attractive, along with the 143.54 S/R.

Image credits: PTI
