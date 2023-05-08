Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shub-man is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH

    Team India and Gujarat Titans' cricketer Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

    Shubman Gill is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 8, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Young batter Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming animated movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", the makers announced Monday.

    The film, slated to be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India across the country, marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.

    Also read: Shubman Gill interview: Star batter reveals how he handles success; talks about Pandya's captaincy, WTC final

    Gill, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, said Spider-Man is "one of the most relatable superheroes".

    The 23-year-old will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

    "Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie," the cricketer said in a statement.

    June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India.

    "We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he's not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics," Panjikaran added.

    "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit the Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2.

    The film is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the "Spider-Verse".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad final-ball SIX breaks RR hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's final-ball SIX breaks RR's hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 50 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 56 runs; netizens applaud

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Focus on Sunil Narine's place in XI as Kolkata faces off Punjab at home

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan participation - Details here-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan's participation - Details here

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi anr

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Farmers break through barricades to join grapplers' protest-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Farmers break through barricades to join grapplers' protest (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023 State to observe dry day for 4 days here is when liquor wont be available gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: State to observe dry day for 4 days; here's when liquor won't be available

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon