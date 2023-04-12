Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after MI's 'special' win over DC is a must-watch

    Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches of IPL 2023 but the Rohit Sharma-led side finally pulled off a win against Delhi Capitals after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

    IPL 2023 Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after Mumbai Indians special win over Delhi Capitals is a must-watch snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was a relieved man after his team finally registered its first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

    "Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special," said Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65, at the post-match presentation.

    Piyush Chawla snapped three wickets and Rohit, who introduced spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over, credited the slow bowlers for performing their job.

    "We played a Test match here recently, the pitch looked different. Getting a slow bowler was important on this pitch. The spinners kept us in the game."

    The India skipper said as a bating unit his side wanted to make the most of the powerplay.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Brilliant Rohit Sharma breaks MI's deadlock; powers 6-wicket thrilling win over DC; Paltans rejoice

    "We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take our chances," he said. "I tried to create a partnership, had a good communication with Tilak. It was important for us to have a good partnership."

    Meanwhile, during a fun conversation between Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, the MI skipper asked the batter how he felt after registering their first win in IPL 2023. "The feeling is extremely good. I was waiting to bat alongside you (Rohit) since last year and I got this opportunity this year. I enjoyed our batting partnership. I was my dream since childhood and I am really happy."

    Watch the entire interview below:

    For DC, it was their fourth defeat in as many matches -- the second worst start to a season for them after six straight losses in 2013.

    "You look at the last three IPL games, amazing. Wrong end of it today, but the guys were fantastic. Two balls were wrong and that's the game. We did well to bring it back in," DC skipper David Warner said.

    Defending five runs in the last over, Anrich Nortje dished out a masterclass in death bowling to almost pull off a win. "Nortje is world-class and that's what we expect from the big fella. Mustafiz too (did well)," he said.

    Warner said his team should avoid losing wickets in a heap. "I think from the last three games, we've some positives but we shouldn't lose wickets in clumps."

    DC posted 172 all out, mainly due to the 25-ball 54 by Axar Patel, after being invited to bat. "Axar should bat in the top four; he got us to a par total."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Brilliant Rohit Sharma breaks MI's deadlock; powers 6-wicket thrilling win over DC; Paltans rejoice-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brilliant Rohit Sharma breaks MI's deadlock; powers 6-wicket thrilling win over DC; Paltans rejoice

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR preview: Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler face Chepauk test against challenging Chennai Super Kings, where to watch stream-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler face Chepauk test against challenging Chennai

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB loss to LSG, Virat Kohli enjoys pool time with daughter Vamika-ayh

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's loss to LSG, Virat Kohli enjoys pool time with daughter Vamika

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Two Indian venues where Pakistan team feels 'safe' to play snt

    ICC World Cup 2023: Two Indian venues where Pakistan team feels 'safe' to play

    IPL 2023: What is hurting Mumbai Indians this season? Batting great Sunil Gavaskar reveals snt

    IPL 2023: What is hurting Mumbai Indians this season? Batting great Sunil Gavaskar reveals

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Myanmar ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village several killed gcw

    Myanmar's ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village, several killed

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon