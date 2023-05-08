Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RCB captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate

    IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis has been a force for Royal Challengers Bangalore, both as a batter and a captain. Meanwhile, he has revealed the reason behind his dominant form and how he improved his strike rate.

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate
    PTI News
    First Published May 8, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    In some quarters, his opening partner Virat Kohli's approach in the middle overs has been criticised. Still, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis is satisfied with his own game as he has been able to switch gears effectively at a high strike rate. Du Plessis, the current Orange Cap holder with 511 runs in 10 games, has scored his runs at a strike rate of 157.72, whereas his career IPL strike rate is a middling 133.58 in 126 games so far.

    In a chat with 'RCB Bold Diaries', Du Plessis said that he was focused on playing with a higher strike rate since the start of the tournament and now also wants to play big innings for RCB. "I have been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through mid-innings period and try and get to innings as we can get 75 plus [in middle overs]," stated du Plessis during RCB Bold Diaries.

    Du Plessis's boundary count has improved as he has hit 40 fours and 29 sixes in the ten games so far, and he has undoubtedly been a better enforcer than "King Kohli' in the middle overs for RCB. "In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game, but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170, so I have worked on that a lot," the former Proteas skipper said.

    "But, it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game," concluded du Plessis. RCB is currently fifth in the table with 10 points from 10 games and would like to win against record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to keep its playoff hopes alive.

