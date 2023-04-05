IPL 2023: Social media enthralled as RR puts on a brave show before going down to PBKS

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings won its opening two ties of the season, as on Wednesday, it edged past Rajasthan Royals by five runs in Guwahati. RR was lauded for the bold batting display that allowed it to pull it off against PBKS nearly.

It was a top-notch Twenty20 (T20) cricketing action between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, RR's chase kept everyone on their feet before PBKs eventually fought it off and pulled off a five-run win.

Winning the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the coin toss and opted to bowl, as PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (60) and Shikhar Dhawan (86*) put on a 90-run partnership before the stand was broken by pacer Jason Holder in the tenth over, with the former departing after scoring his maiden IPL half-century.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

As Bhanuka Rajapaksa (1*) walked in, he was struck on his forearm by a straight drive from Dhawan, and he had to walk off the field, retiring hurt in the process and did not come out to bat any further. Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma (27) took control of the innings and added 67 more for the second wicket.

While Dhawan struck his 48th IPL 50, Jitesh became the second wicket to fall in the 16th to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Immediately after the over, Dhruv Jurel replaced Chahal as the Impact Player (IP). As PBKS was down to 159/3 by the 17th, a 37-run partnership happened between Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan (11) before the latter fell prey to Holder in the final over.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB - Depleted Knight Riders seek home comfort versus star-studded Royal Challengers

However, PBKS managed to finish with a challenging total of 197/4. Holder seized a couple for RR, whereas veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was substantially economical. In reply, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal (11) and Ashwin (0) who came out to open, with Jos Buttler (19), who minorly injured his finger while fielding, delaying his arrival to number three, as RR was off to a hyper start, losing three for 57 by the sixth over of the PP.

Then, Samson (42) and Devdutt Padikkal (25*) put on a 34-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping RR in the chase before the former fell to pacer Nathan Ellis in the 11th. Then, Padikkal and Riyan Parag (20) contributed 30 more for the fifth but could not get the partnership going, as Ellis dismissed the latter in the 15th.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - RR OPENER YASHASVI JAISWAL REVEALS HIS LOVE FOR BATTING ALONGSIDE SKIPPER SANJU SAMSON

Down to 124/6 by the 15th, Shimron Hetmyer (36) and Dhruv Jurel (32*) produced a remarkable batting show, putting on a 62-run stand for the seventh wicket with some classy hitting. With the equation being 16 off six, the former was unfortunately run out in the final over. While the latter attempted to pull it off, pacer Sam Curran's intelligent bowling did not allow him to do so. For PBKS, Ellis grabbed four, whereas he and orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar were the economic ones, with the side rising to second place in the points table while RR dropped to fourth.