IPL 2023: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals is off to a winning start to the tournament, as skipper Sanju Samson's magic from IPL 2022 is expected to continue this season. Meanwhile, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed his love for batting alongside him.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) came up with a splendid performance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season under the leadership of Sanju Samson, as it reached the final and finished as the runner-up to eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, RR is off to a winning start in IPL 2023, beating fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening meeting away from home last Sunday.

RR's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a pivotal role in the success against SRH, playing a knock of 54, besides being involved in a match-winning stand of 54 for the second wicket alongside Samson, as the skipper himself played a key innings of 55, leading to a giant 72-run conquest for RR.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

In the meantime, talking to The Times of India, Jaiswal revealed his love for batting alongside Samson and RR's explosive English opener Jos Buttler. "Playing for the Royals and being out there in the domestic setup has helped me groom as a player and individual. I love batting with Jos Buttler and Sanju bhai," he said.

"Not just this, I also enjoy interacting with them both before and after the match, during practice. I keep asking questions to enhance my game and maximise my time with them and Sanga [Kumar Sangakkara]," added Jaiswal. Samson and co play their next game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati, with the venue also scheduled to host RR's following contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) before moving to its regular home venue of Jaipur for its remaining five home fixtures.