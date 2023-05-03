IPL 2023: 'No matter is Virat and Gambhir for us' - UP Police's epic viral tweet has netizens chuckling

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's epic stand-off is still being discussed among fans. Meanwhile, UP Police has cashed in on the incident, as its tweet has gone viral, making fans giggle.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police, in a tweet, used the recent face-off between star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir to promote awareness about its emergency helpline number 112, garnering immediate traffic. "No matter is 'Virat' [big] and 'Gambhir' [serious] for us. For any emergency situation, dial 112," UP Police said Tuesday in a tweet in Hindi, clocking 1.5 million views and around 44,000 likes, while fans cricket buffs were left laughing at it.

The state police also posted a snapshot of the on-field altercation with the tweet. In another tweet with the same context, UP Police posted from its official Twitter handle @Uppolice, "Refrain from arguments, not from calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency." The state police has been on a spree posting similar tweets on matters of public interest.

On May 1, it tweeted, "Calling for strategic timeout on loudspeakers. Don't let your speakers blast cheers for favourite teams after 10 pm. Keep the sporting spirit and volumes under control," with the hashtag #NoHallaInOurmohalla. The face-off between Kohli and Gambhir took place Monday night during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Kohli, one of RCB's batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen arguing after the Bengaluru-based team won the match by 18 runs. Both individuals were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL code of conduct, which relates to public misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments detrimental to the game's interest. UP Police has 2.9 million followers on Twitter.