IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pulls off final-ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings to leave Yellow Army stunned

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings had a spirited but never-give-up performance to drub Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in Chennai on Sunday. It was the hosts' fourth season loss, while the visitors are firmly in the playoffs race.

It was a thrilling and never-give-up performance from Punjab Kings (PBKS), which shocked former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The success kept the visitors well in the playoffs race, while the Yellow Army was stunned by the hosts' fourth season defeat.

Winning the coin toss, CSK opted to bat, as its openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Devon Conway (92*) were off to a flying start, putting on 86 before the former fell to off-spinner Sikandar Raza in the 10th over. However, it hardly mattered, as the latter and Shivam Dube (28) added 44 for the second wicket, while Conway brought up his eighth IPL 50.

In the 14th, Dube departed to pacer Arshdeep Singh, while the incoming batters tried hard and barely came up with a 30-run stand. Nevertheless, Chennai finished with a commanding total of 200/4. For PBKS, Arshdeep, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Raza clutched a wicket each, while pacer Kagiso Rahul Rabada was economical.

Before the Punjab chase, it brought opener Prabhsimran Singh for Rabada, as he (42) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28) put on 50 before the latter departed in the fifth over of the PowerPlay to medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande. Nevertheless, a 31-run partnership ensued between Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide (13) before the former was stumped off leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth.

After being down to 94/3 by the 11th, Liam Livingstone (40) and Curran (20*) put on 57 for the fourth wicket before the former firey knock that possessed four sixes ended through Deshpande in the 16th. Some slim partnerships from the incoming batters kept the required rate in check, and the equation remained tight.

With nine needed off the final six deliveries, pacer Matheesha Pathirana did well, as it came down to three off the last ball, as Raza (13*) hit it towards deep square leg to scramble for three with Shahrukh Khan (2*) and stun the Chepauk crowd with a four-wicket victory. It was also the most successful chase against the Super Kings, for whom Deshpande grabbed three, whereas Jadeja and Pathirana were economical.