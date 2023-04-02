Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his 'worth' during win against Delhi Capitals

    Kyle Mayers' blazing knock set the platform for LSG's formidable total of 193 for six against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

    Lucknow Super Giants new recruit Kyle Mayers says he has "shown his worth" after firing the opening salvo for his team with a scintillating 38-ball 73 in his very first IPL outing.

    His blazing knock set the platform for LSG's formidable total of 193 for six against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, before English speedster Mark Wood (5/14) blew away the opposition batters with his express pace at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

    "I have always dreamt about playing in the IPL. I got the opportunity today. In my mind I always wanted to get to a good start to show my ability and show my worth and I thought I did that," Mayers told reporters after his exploits on debut.

    Included in the absence of South African star Quinton de Kock, the left-hander from Barbados was slow to start with, but opened up to launch a brutal assault once the Delhi Capitals introduced spin.

    "It was a new surface. None of our teammates knew how this surface would play. We try to assess as quickly as possible. It was a slow start as we were trying to understand how the pitch was reacting and trying to adapt. I got struck in, faced a few balls and then just executed my plans well when the balls came in my area," said Mayers, who smashed seven sixes and two fours in his knock.

    The 30-year-old Mayers was part of the Gujarat Titans side last season as a replacement for Jason Roy but didn't get a game. But he said being a part of the IPL-winning squad had helped him become a better cricketer.

    "I was here last year but didn't get the opportunity to play. Being here is phenomenal for me. I didn't get the game last year but I learnt a lot just to be part of this atmosphere. "It helped me, and when I went on to play international cricket and did well there," he said.

    The West Indian all-rounder was brought for Rs 50 lakh.

    (With inputs from PTI)

