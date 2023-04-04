Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Laser shows to live band - Here's what fans can expect during matches in Guwahati

    IPL 2023 has returned to its traditional home-and-away format. While some contests would also be held in neutral venues, with Guwahati being one of them, here's what fans can expect during the encounters.

    IPL 2023: Laser shows to live band - Here is what fans can expect during matches in Guwahati-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    From folk dances to laser shows, the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Guwahati will have more than only cricket in store for the fans when former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) play its home games of this edition at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium. The venue in the city has been designated as one of the home' venues for RR, which will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5 and Delhi Capitals (DC) three days later.

    "The focus is on cricket. But, with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Devajit Saikia said. He said a first-of-its-kind laser show would be presented between the two innings in both matches.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    "The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East," he added. He said cultural shows had been planned before the game on both days, with a mix of folk dances and live bands.

    "Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists to get a bigger platform," Saikia added. Cultural shows have to conclude 50 minutes before the start of the play. Live performances were a common feature in most IPL matches previously, but these have been curtailed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Still learning death overs bowling skills from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

    "We are glad that the ACA is bringing back the entertainment component to the IPL matches through this," RR executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said. Meanwhile, RR and PBKS teams reached Guwahati on Monday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Still learning death overs bowling skills from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande snt

    IPL 2023: Still learning death overs bowling skills from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

    IPL 2023: Angry CSK's Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Angry Dhoni warns CSK bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Delhi Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Titans

    IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali rule as Chennai Super Kings hammer Lucknow Super Giants to win first Chepauk game in 3 years Twitter excited-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Moeen rule as Chennai hammers Lucknow to win first Chepauk game in 3 years; Twitter excited

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium snt

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium

    Recent Stories

    'PR clean up...': Reddit fans give mixed reactions on Gigi Hadid deleting story defending Varun Dhawan vma

    'PR clean up...': Reddit fans give mixed reactions on Gigi Hadid deleting story defending Varun Dhawan

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under display Face ID with camera cutout gcw

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout

    football Is Lionel Messi gearing up for PSG Paris Saint-Germain divorce? French media makes BOLD claim-ayh

    Is Lionel Messi gearing up for PSG divorce? French media makes BOLD claim

    Bengaluru Karnataka High Court grants 15-day parole to murder convict to marry his lover AJR

    Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court grants 15-day parole to murder convict to marry his lover

    \Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon