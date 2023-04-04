IPL 2023: Laser shows to live band - Here's what fans can expect during matches in Guwahati

IPL 2023 has returned to its traditional home-and-away format. While some contests would also be held in neutral venues, with Guwahati being one of them, here's what fans can expect during the encounters.

From folk dances to laser shows, the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Guwahati will have more than only cricket in store for the fans when former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) play its home games of this edition at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium. The venue in the city has been designated as one of the home' venues for RR, which will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5 and Delhi Capitals (DC) three days later.

"The focus is on cricket. But, with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Devajit Saikia said. He said a first-of-its-kind laser show would be presented between the two innings in both matches.

"The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East," he added. He said cultural shows had been planned before the game on both days, with a mix of folk dances and live bands.

"Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists to get a bigger platform," Saikia added. Cultural shows have to conclude 50 minutes before the start of the play. Live performances were a common feature in most IPL matches previously, but these have been curtailed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are glad that the ACA is bringing back the entertainment component to the IPL matches through this," RR executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said. Meanwhile, RR and PBKS teams reached Guwahati on Monday.

