IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hetmyer's finishing abilities allow Rajasthan to break Gujarat jinx; Twitter delirious

It was a sweet revenge for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as it conquered defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Match 23 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Shimron Hetmyer's unseen finishing abilities allowed the visitors to avenge the IPL 2022 final defeat at the same venue, while Twitter was sent into delirium.

Winning the coin toss, RR opted to bowl, while GT began on a high-strung note, losing a couple of wickets for 32 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Nonetheless, opener Shubman Gill (45) and skipper Hardik Pandya (20) ensured a 59-run partnership for the third wicket to allow the hosts not to wobble up following the early two loss of wickets.

Pandya fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th, while a 30-run stand ensued between Gill and David Miller (48) before the former was dismissed by pacer Sandeep Sharma in the 16th at 121. Miller was joined by Abhinav Manohar (27), and the two produced some top hitting to add 45 more before the latter departed to leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 19th.

Thereon, the incoming GT batters went for the kill and lost a couple more wickets to finish on a par total of 177/7. Sandeep clutched a couple for RR while he was also adequately economical. RR had brought in opener Devdutt Padikall for Chahal as its Impact Player (IP) by the 18th over.

As RR went ahead with its chase, it began on a troubled note, losing its openers for just four by the third over of the PP. Nevertheless, Padikkal (26) and skipper Sanju Samson (60) added 43 for the third wicket to make the visitors recover from the uneasy start. At the same time, Rajasthan could manage just 26 in the PP, the lowest for the season.

In the ninth, Padikkal fell prey to leg-spinner Rashid Khan, while the Royals were down to 55/4 by the 11th. However, an effective 59-run partnership was tailored by Samson and Shimron Hetmyer (56*), as they remained in the chase before the former fell to chinaman wrist spinner Noor Ahmad in the 15th, who replaced Gill as the IP.

GT's constant attempts to curb RR partnerships were to no avail, as Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel (18) added 57 for the sixth wicket before the latter fell to seamer Mohammed Shami in the 19th at 161. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (10) smacked Shami for two boundaries in the 19th. At the same time, Hetmyer pulled off his unseen finishing abilities, hitting the winning six, as the visitors pulled it off by three wickets with four deliveries to spare. For GT, Shami held three, whereas pacer Mohit Sharma was intriguingly economical.