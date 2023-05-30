Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'You've done a miracle': N Srinivasan's message to Dhoni after CSK's 5th IPL victory

    N Srinivasan spoke to the CSK captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday morning and congratulated him and his team for the "great victory".

    PTI News
    First Published May 30, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    The thrilling last ball win by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans "is a miracle" and only the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni could pull off such a show, noted industrialist and India Cements Vice Chairman N Srinivasan said on Tuesday.

    Chennai-based India Cements Ltd is the principal sponsor of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings. Srinivasan spoke to the CSK captain on Tuesday morning and congratulated him and his team for the "great victory".

    Also read: Decoding MS Dhoni: IPL 2024 will be about figuring out how to manage CSK from dugout

    Srinivasan's message to Dhoni was exclusively shared with PTI.

    "Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team," Srinivasan told Dhoni.

    He advised Dhoni to take rest following the back-to-back match schedule over the last few days and invited him to visit Chennai along with the team for celebrating the victory.

    Also read: CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career

    "This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we," Srinivasan, who was overwhelmed by the affection shown by CSK fans, said.

    In a high scoring final on Monday night in Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
