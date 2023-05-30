CRICKET

CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career

MS Dhoni is an IPL legend

The Chennai Super Kings' skipper has had a stellar IPL career thus far, having guided the Yellow Army to 5 titles.

250 IPL games for Mahi

Dhoni has scored 5082 runs from 218 innings at and average of 39.09 and a strike-rate of 135.96.

The quintessential 'Finisher'

The CSK icon has smashed 349 fours and 239 sixes in his IPL career; has scored 24 half-centuries.

Antics behind the wicket

Dhoni has effected 184 dismissals (142 Catches, 42 Stumpings) in his IPL career.

11 finals, 5 titles for Dhoni

While 'Thalaiva' played 10 final for CSK in his IPL career, he played 1 final for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Will Dhoni play IPL 2024?

CSK skipper Dhoni has said his body will have to hold up to feature in yet another IPL season.

'Would be hard to play another IPL'

"The harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL," said Dhoni about retirement.

