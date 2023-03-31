Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Kane Williamson suffers knee injury scare, supporters concerned

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans is taking on Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday in the tournament's opening match. Meanwhile, the former's Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury scare after an attempted catch at the boundary for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings: Kane Williamson suffers knee injury scare, supporters concerned-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 9:04 PM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is the 16th season of the cash-rich Twenty20 (T20) competition that got underway on Friday, with defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the opening game witnessed an injury setback for GT in the form of Kane Williamson.

    The New Zealand skipper seemingly suffered a knee injury. It happened during the 13th over the CSK's innings that was asked to bat first by GT. As opener Ruturaj Gaikwad attempted a pull over deep mid-wicket, Williamson jumped at the boundary to take the catch and throw it back in the air as he fell outside the rope.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - MISSED OPENING CEREMONY? WATCH ARIJIT SINGH, TAMANNAAH BHATIA, AND RASHMIKA MANDANNA ENTHRAL FANS

    However, in the follow-through, he landed awkwardly on his left knee and instantly fell to the ground, withering in pain. The ball eventually resulted in a four, but all the focus was on Williamson, who his teammates and physio surrounded. The physio attended to his knee as he was down on the ground for quite some time before being helped back to his feet and taken into the dressing room.

    While further update on Williamson's situation is awaited, CSK is off to a brilliant start with the bat, going at a run rate of above 8.00, as it has gone past 120 by the 14th over, losing four wickets in the process, whereas Gaikwad has neared 80. Meanwhile, fans hoped for the Kiwi's injury not to be serious, besides wishing for a speedy recovery. In contrast, GT head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed during the CSK innings to the broadcaster that the New Zealander was doing good.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
