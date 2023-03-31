Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans

    IPL 2023 has gotten underway from Friday, with the opening ceremony being held ahead of the opening tie. Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthralled the fans, as you can watch the moments here if you missed out.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway, with the opening encounter being held between defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Ahead of the meeting between the two teams, the much-hyped opening ceremony was held at the venue.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    As for the performances, Bollywood celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna enthralled the fans. Besides, playback Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also mesmerised the spectators with his incredible singing performance. While one of his songs included the epic 'Kesariya' from the super-hit movie Brahmastra, which made the supporters groove into his tunes.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - JOS BUTTLER FLAUNTS HIS LOVE FOR SHAH RUKH KHAN AHEAD OF RR'S OPENER AGAINST SRH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Considering Tamannaah's performance, she danced to the popular 'Tum Tum' tune from the famous Tamil film Enemy, making fans cheer and applaud her impressive dancing skills. However, it was Rashmika who stole the show with her performance as she danced to the Oscar-winning song of 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, and evidently, the joy of fans knew no bounds.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    As for the match, GT skipper Hardik Pandya made the right call during the coin toss and opted to field, citing the overnight rains and moist atmosphere. While he stated that he was unsure of the playing combination for the side, given that the playing XI can be decided after the toss, legendary CSK skipper MS Dhoni commented, "It's a luxury to have [the impact player]. It becomes slightly easy to decide because you can use it anytime. The influence of all-rounder has become marginally less because of the rule."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 7:58 PM IST
