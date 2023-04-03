IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Back in its den, Chennai eyes maiden win versus Lucknow

IPL 2023: Match 6 will occur between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Kings in Chennai on Monday. While CSK plays its maiden home game after three years, it will be eyeing its first-ever conquest against LSG.

After losing its opening match, former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to its den -- the MA Chidambaram Stadium -- for the season's first home match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Monday and aim to pick up a victory. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team, the four-time champion will undoubtedly receive a rapturous welcome as CSK returns to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team's fans will hope that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion. Gaikwad toyed with the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down, and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champion.

England superstar Ben Stokes bought for ₹16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team's opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead. If the batters' inability to force the rate in the middle overs is a cause for concern, the bowling could be a bigger problem.

The Titans' batting line-up could not be restricted, and skipper Dhoni would expect an improved show from the bowlers. Dhoni, who uncorked a couple of big hits against Josh Little in Ahmedabad, would hope the batters do better and don't leave much for him at the fag end. He would be looking to open the points tally in front of an adoring Chepauk crowd, but that would require a hugely improved performance.

The comforting factor for CSK would be the return to normal conditions at the MAC Stadium. The spinners are expected to have a big say, as seen in the India-Australia third One-Day International (ODI) played in Chennai 10 days ago. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner did not have much of an impact in the season opener, and they will be hoping to step up in Monday's game.

Also, CSK could play an additional spinner in the XI. With Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana not available for the team's first three games, it would be interesting to see who is picked to bolster the spin bowling department. After the defeat to the Titans, Coach Stephen Fleming said that the team was a "bit match underdone" and CSK would be expected to pick up steam as the tournament progresses.

Up against the four-time champions are the KL Rahul-led LSG, who must have been buoyed by the comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday night. Kyle Mayers launched a furious assault at the top for the Super Giants, and his performance would be crucial on a wicket not so conducive for over-the-top aggression.

Skipper Rahul, who has been under scrutiny recently for an extended run of below-par scores, Nicholas Pooras and Marcus Stoinis would be the other critical batters for LSG. The pacey Mark Wood, who dented Delhi's hopes with his triple strike, will be the one CSK batters would be wary of. His searing pace could cause problems for the home team's strong batting unit. That apart, LSG spinners Ravi Bishnoi and K Gowtham would have a significant role to play if the team hopes to keep the opposition batters in check. An exciting battle is in the offing, with the bowlers holding the key to the outcome.

Squads:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed and Tushar Deshpande.

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

Match details

Date and day: April 3, 2023 (Monday)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

