IPL 2023: CSK's Deepak Chahar injures hamstring again; here's how long he could be out of action

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings suffered a setback during its victory against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Deepak Chahar again sustained a hamstring injury and will likely miss four to five matches.

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could miss pace spearhead Deepak Chahar in its next few 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) games after his left hamstring injury resurfaced. Chahar was out for the better part of 2022 due to a hamstring injury. It was frustrating to see him hobbling after bowling one over against former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

CSK legend Suresh Raina, who is doing commentary for 'Jio Cinema', said: "It seems Deepak will be out for four-five games. He has again sustained a hamstring injury and looks in discomfort. All the other IPL venues are far from Chennai, and much travelling will involve." Skipper MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation that the victory was satisfying, considering his team lost the services of Chahar in the first over itself.

"Feels good. Remember, we lost Deepak in the first over. He's our new ball bowler, and Magala is playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was two-paced, and after seven overs, it started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala and Pretorius were good," Dhoni gave his assessment.

Dhoni was all praise for young pacer Tushar Deshpande. "We believe in him, and when you're new, you are under pressure, but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure. He had a great domestic season. He is improving. He has many potentials but can improve by not bowling those no-balls and being more consistent," he verdict.

