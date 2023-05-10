Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Smart bowling sees CSK succeed by 27 runs; puts DC in tough spot for playoffs

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings hammered Delhi Capitals by 27 runs in Chennai on Wednesday, thanks to some intelligent bowling, while the visitors have been put in a challenging situation in the playoffs race.

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Smart bowling sees CSK succeed by 27 runs; puts DC in tough spot for playoffs berth-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

    It was a clever Twenty20 (T20) cricket played by former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which conquered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in Match 55 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. While CSK stays in the second spot and is well within the playoffs race, DC is in a tricky situation.

    After winning the coin toss, CSK opted to bat, as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Devon Conway (10) put on 32 on the board before the latter was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Axar Patel in the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). It was quickly down to 77/4 by the 12th before Shivam Dube (25) and Ambati Rayudu (23) added 36 for the fifth wicket.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Dube was the fifth wicket to fall, as Mitchell Marsh sent him back to the dugout in the 15th. While it was down to 126/6, a 38-run partnership ensued between Ravindra Jadeja (21) and MS Dhoni (20) before the former fell to the same man in the final over, as Chennai finished on a par total of 167/8.

    For DC, Marsh captured three wickets, while he was also economical. Before its chase, the Super Kings brought medium-pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Dube as the Impact Player (IP). Delhi began on a  shaky note, losing three for just 25 by the fourth over of the PP. Then, it brought Manish Pandey (27) as the IP.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Pandey and Rilee Rossouw (35) added 59 for the fourth wicket to keep the Capitals in the hunt. In the 13th, the former was trapped leg-before by Pathirana. Thereon, the visitors struggled to get a proper stand going while the hosts' bowlers bowled brilliantly, piling pressure on the incoming batters, as DC succumbed and fell short by 27 runs. For CSK, Pathirana ruled with a three-for, whereas off-spinner Moeen Ali was duly economical.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
