'I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime...' Arjun Tendulkar after earning first IPL wicket

"It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit Sharma, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

Arjun Tendulkar delivered under pressure when, in his second Indian Premier League game, he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old medium pace bowler, who finished with the figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs, said his only focus was on bowling good lengths and lines.

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Cameron Green's unbeaten 64 enough to hand Mumbai 14-run conquest over Hyderabad

"Obviously, it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batter hit it to the longer side," he said post-match.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines up front. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it."

When asked if he talks cricket with his father, Arjun said: "We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game."

His team's captain, Rohit Sharma too was all praise for the medium-pace bowler, saying that Arjun has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling. bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide, and eventually earning his maiden wicket in the process.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death," he said.