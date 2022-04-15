Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR

    Captain Hardik Pandya and Lockie Ferguson star as Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 37 tuns to go top of the IPL 2022 points table.

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR snt
    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

    Captain Hardik Pandya scored an impressive half-century, while Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal picked up three wickets each as Gujarat Titans (GT) registered an emphatic 37 runs over Rajasthan Royals (RR) to go on top of the IPL 2022 points table on Thursday. 

    Although Jos Buttler scored a quick-fire fifty, the Rajasthan franchise lost regular wickets as they failed to chase a mammoth 193 at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. The Sanju Samson-led side eventually managed to score just 155 in 20 overs. 

    Earlier, Pandya smashed an unbeaten knock of 87, which laid the foundation for the Gujarat Titans to post 192 for four. The GT captain scored his second consecutive fifty, while Abhinav Manohar scored 43 as the duo stitched an 86-run partnership to guide the team to a challenging total. 

    While the all-rounder's 52-ball knock sizzled with eight fours and four sixes, Manohar struck four fours and two maximums. David Miller (31 not out of 14) also provided a late flourish to power the IPL debutants to their highest score of the tournament. 

    As the Gujarat Titans captain made yet another significant contribution to his team, fans of Pandya were left impressed, and some even urged Team India to recall the all-rounder in the squad. Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    The all-rounder last played for the national side in the T20 World Cup 2021 and has since then been sidelined owing to injury, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star taking over Pandya's role in the playing XI. Will Pandya make a comeback to the Indian team if his impressive run continues? Only time will tell.

    Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in October/November in Australia. India will begin their campaign in the edition against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

