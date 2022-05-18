IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SunRisers Hyderabad held their nerve to seal a thrilling three-run victory against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    Mumbai, First Published May 18, 2022, 12:11 AM IST

    SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans breathed a sigh of relief after their team kept themselves alive in the hunt to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a nervy three-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

    Inspired by Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik, the Kane Williamson-led side ended their five-match losing streak with one game left in the league stage.

    MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. While the Mumbai franchise gave Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav their first game of the season, Hyderabad replaced Shashank Singh with Priyam Garg, who was named Abhishek Sharma's opening partner.

    After Sharma's early dismissal, Garg made the most of his opportunity with a stellar knock of 42 in just 26 balls. However, in-form Rahul Tripathi stole the limelight as he slammed his third half-century of the season. 

    Also read: IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    The right-handed batter's 76 off 44 deliveries put Mumbai on the back foot. Tripathi was well supported by Nicolas Pooran, who put up a brilliant cameo of 38 from 22 balls. SRH posted a massive total of 193 for 6 in their 20 overs.

    For Mumbai, uncapped all-rounder Ramandeep Sing was the pick of the bowlers, and he took three scalps. Meanwhile, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one wicket.

    In response, Mumbai's opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan returned to form in style with a spectacular 95-run opening stand. However, both the players failed to register a half-century as Washington Sundar dismissed Rohit for 48, while pacer Umran Malik dismissed Kisan for 43.

    The 'Jammu Express' continued to wreak havoc as he rattled Mumbai's middle order to dismiss Daniel Sams and Tilak Verma.

    However, Tim David's explosive hitting ensured MI stayed on the hunt for the match. T Natarajan faced the brunt of the Singapore batter as he conceded 26 runs in the 18th over of the game. However, David's run-out on the last ball turned things in Hyderabad's favour.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a reminder of his class by bowling a wicket-maiden in the 19th over of the game, while Fazalhaq Farooqi held his nerve to complete a three-run win for SRH to keep their playoff hopes alive.

    Also read: Virat Kohli fans slam Pakistan for sham Kashmir Premier League invite

    Now, joint-sixth with 12 points from 13 matches, SunRisers are left needing a win in their last game and several other results to go their way. Mumbai, meanwhile, is now the favourites to finish bottom of the table, two points behind Chennai Super Kings with a match each to go.

    Hyderabad fans took to Twitter to cheer for their team following this narrow win, particularly batter Rahul Tripathi and pacer Umran Malik for their stellar show and demanded the duo be picked to play for Team India at the international level. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
