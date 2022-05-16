IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been impressed with several players featuring in the IPL 2022; one such player is a SunRisers Hyderabad star. Read on:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a stage for several young guns to showcase their skill and potential. A number of them have made it big at the international level for stellar performances in the T20 league.

One player who has hogged the limelight in IPL 2022 is SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, Umran Malik. Nicknamed 'Jammu Express', the youngster has been a fan favourite since the last season, and with him clocking 150+ kmph, several fans have demanded Malik's selection in Team India.

Lending voice to this demand is none other than BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who appears to be impressed by Umran Malik's pace and has heaped praises on the SRH star.

Ahead of the home T20I series against South Africa, the former India captain opined that he wouldn't be surprised if Umran makes it to the national squad.

"How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won't be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made a comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors," Ganguly told Mid-Day.

After IPL 2021 in UAE, Umran Malik stayed back to bowl in Team India's net during the T20 World Cup. After that, he travelled to South Africa for unofficial Test matches between India A and South Africa A.

In 12 IPL matches, the SRH pacer has 18 wickets and has presented a strong case for selection in the national squad.

As per Cricbuzz, the likes of Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh could also be rewarded with a call-up. Tilak is part of Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep plays for Punjab Kings. Team India is scheduled to host South Africa in five T20Is from June 9 to 19.