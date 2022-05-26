IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB: Patidar's 100 puts Bangalore in Qualifier 2; Twitter jubilant

New side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell short in its bid to enter Qualifier 2, as it was defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, LSG fell short by 14 runs. RCB's Rajat Patidar slammed his maiden ton of the tournament that powered his side to a compelling total while its bowlers held their nerves to deny LSG its chance. As a result, Twitter went jubilant over RCB's rousing win, while it will take on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Q2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to field, as the decision seemingly went RCB's way. It lost captain Faf du Plessis (0) early in the fifth ball of the innings to pacer Mohsin Khan, with just four runs on the board. However, fellow opener Virat Kohli (25) and Patidar (112*) contributed to a 66-run partnership for the second wicket before the former fell to pacer Avesh Khan in the ninth.

While RCB was down to 115/4 by the 14th, Patidar and Dinesh Karthik took control of the innings thereon, putting on a splendid 92-run stand for the fifth. Patidar went slam-bang over the LSG bowlers, slamming his maiden IPL century in the process, while some luck also favoured him. Karthik joined him in the party and duly supported him as RCB posted a challenging total of 207/4.

For LSG, except for pacer Dushmantha Chameera, the other four bowlers claimed a wicket each, while Mohsin was the most economical one from the side. In reply, LSG started shakily as well and lost a couple of wickets for 41 by the fifth over of the powerplay. However, Rahul (77*) and Deepak Hooda (45) put on 96 runs for the third wicket before the latter was cleaned up by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th, at 137, while the former brought up his 31st IPL 50 at this time.

Rahul continued his onslaught, while 36 runs later, Marcus Stoinis (9) departed to pacer Harshal Patel in the 18th. LSG consumed too many balls during the Rahul-Hooda stand, leading to desperation towards the closing stages of the chase. Eventually, Rahul fell to Hazlewood in the 18th at 180, while LSG fell short by 14 runs. For RCB, Hazlewood bagged three, whereas Harshal was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: RCB 207/4 (Patidar- 112*, Karthik- 37*; Mohsin- 1/25) vs LSG 193/6 (Rahul- 79, Hooda- 45; Hazlewood- 3/43) by 14 runs.