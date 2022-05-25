IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow Super Giants is taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator on Wednesday. Here is the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probables and more.

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB Fantasy Prediction
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 25, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    The Eliminator of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs will be played between new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It takes place at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. As the name suggests, this is the first proper knockout game of the playoffs, as a defeat will knock the losing team out of contention for the finals. Meanwhile, the winner will progress to Qualifier 2 to face off against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. We predict the perfect Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI and other match details ahead of the same.

    Batters - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Deepak Hooda
    Kohli and du Plessis will be decent as openers, while Hooda has been sensational in the middle order and will continue to assert his dominance.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Playoffs - LSG vs RCB (Eliminator)

    Wicketkeepers - Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock (vc) and KL Rahul
    De Kock and Rahul would be the ideal first-choice openers over Kohli and du Plessis, while the former two can be even deadly in the position, as well as at the top order. Meanwhile, Karthik has been dominant as a finisher and will continue doing the same. De Kock's regularity makes him the deputy captain.

    All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell and Krunal Pandya
    Maxwell has been lethal with the bat as usual, while he can be unforeseen with his leg-spins as well. As for Krunal, he has been a consistent performer with his leg-spins, while he can come in handy with the bat if needed.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga (c)
    Hasaranga has been consistently effective with his leg-spins and makes him a no-brainer here, besides being the skipper, while Harshal and Avesh have been ruling with their pace of late.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton De Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan.
    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Sachin Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 'Sometimes you got to swallow your ego; don't panic' - Jos Buttler

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 25, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Eden Stadium, Kolkata
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RCB wins due to a better consistency

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
