Image Credit : X/@RayhamUnplugged

Former Pakistan pace bowler, Wasim Akram, took a dig at the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 roadshow in London on Monday, December 18. Speaking at the event, Akram mocked the IPL’s never-ending ‘marathon’ and joked, ‘bacchey bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti’ (kids grow up, but that league still doesn’t end).

Former Pakistan pacer turned commentator further highlighted the growing appeal of shorter and more competitive T20 leagues, arguing that many international players prefer to play the PSL because of its shorter schedule of 34-35 days, rather than a drawn-out crowd like the IPL.

As Wasim Akram mocked the IPL, let’s take a look at why the Pakistan Super League can never reach its scale of global popularity, financial power, and commercial success that the IPL has enjoyed over the last decade and a half.