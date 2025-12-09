Shubman Gill’s poor showing in the first T20I vs South Africa raises questions over his opener role. Averaging 26.30 since his return, his inconsistency contrasts with Sanju Samson’s stronger record, sparking fan calls to restore Samson at the top.

Team India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill failed to deliver his best in the first T20I of the five-match series against South Africa at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, on Tuesday, December 9. Shubman returned to the national side after he was ruled out of the Guwahati Test and three-match ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury, which he recovered from in time.

After being put into bat first by South Africa skipper Aiden Markram, Team India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were hoping for a solid partnership at the top to lay a strong foundation for a competitive total. However, India faced an early setback with the dismissal of Gill, who was removed by Lungi Ngidi for 4 at 5/1. Thereafter, the hosts were further reduced to 48/3 following dismissals of skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) and Abhishek Sharma (17).

The early top-order collapse put the Men in Blue on the back foot before Tilak Varma (26), Axar Patel (23), and Hardik Pandya pushed the team to the 100-run mark, helping stabilise the innings as India look to rebuild and post a competitive total on the board.

Shubman Gill’s Struggles as Opener since T20I Return

On the eve of the first T20I in Cuttack, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Shubman Gill replacing Sanju Samson as an opener despite the latter scoring three centuries at the top. To which, Suryakumar stated that Gill ‘deserved’ that spot as he played at the top during the Sri Lanka series, and though Samson did well, the team needs flexibility.

Shubman Gill made his return to the T20I setup as a vice-captain for the Asia Cup and replaced Sanju Samson as an opener by the team management. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s statement does not reflect Gill’s performance as an opener, and the stats say it all. Since his T20I return in the Asia Cup, Gill has aggregated 263 runs at an average of 26.30 in 13 matches.

Shubman Gill has managed to cross the 30-run mark only thrice since his T20I return, with the highest being 42 against Australia, underscoring his struggle to make significant contributions at the top and raising doubts over his role as a regular opener.

Sanju Samson, on the other hand, aggregated 522 runs, including three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.62 in 17 matches as an opener. The stark contrast between Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson highlights the debate over the opening slot, emphasizing Samson’s superior consistency and impact.

Furious Fans Demand Samson’s Return as T20I Opener

Sanju Samson’s demotion down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill at the top since his T20I in the Asia Cup 2025 was not welcomed by fans and cricket enthusiasts. Now, Gill’s inconsistent performance as an opener left the fans once again furious over the head coach Gautam Gambhir-led Team India management’s decision, with a demand to reinstate Samson as a regular T20I opener.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts raised questions about Shubman Gill’s ability to anchor the innings consistently and slammed the team management for dropping Samson from the opening spot, despite performing well at the top before Gill’s return.

Meanwhile, Team India posted a respectable total of 175/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s blistering, unbeaten knock of 59 off 28 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 210.71. His innings helped the Men in Blue revive their batting from 104/5 to 14 overs to the final total of 175/6, which added 71 runs for the last five wickets, giving India a competitive total to challenge South Africa.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi led the bowling attack with the figures of 3/31 at an economy rate of 7.80 in his spell of four overs, while Lutho Sipamla picked two wickets while conceding just 20 runs at an economy rate of 6.70 in three overs.