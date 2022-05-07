Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 5-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 7, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

    Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 5-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a nail-biting thriller at the Brabourne Stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Friday. This is the Hardik Pandya-led team's second successive defeat and only their third this year, putting their top spot in doubt.

    The GT skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI captain Rohit Sharma gave his side an incredible start in the powerplay as he put up a 74-run opening stand with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Despite the incredible innings, Rohit Sharma failed to reach his half-century as Rashid Khan dismissed him for 43 in 28 balls.

    However, Kishan continued from where his skipper left. The explosive batter played a sublime knock, which ended with him making a 29-ball 45. Suryakumar Yadav had a rare failure in the T20 league after a short-lived 11-ball-13.

    However, Kieron Pollard's innings sucked out the momentum from Mumbai's innings as the West Indian's poor run in the IPL went from bad to worse with a knock of 4 just 14 balls. Tim David's 44 in 21 balls ensured the five-time champions finish with a score of 177.

    In response, GT were off to a dream start with both openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha scoring half-century as MI bowlers struggled to contain the run-flow. Gill and Saha put a 100-run stand before being dismissed in the same over by Murugan Ashwin for 52 and 55 runs, respectively.

    A bizarre hit-wicket dismissal for Sai Sudharsan and skipper Hardik Pandya's run-out gave Rohit Sharma and Co hope of a victory and took the game to a nail-biting finish. Daniel Sams bowled an incredible final over in which he gave just three runs to ensure a 5-run win for Mumbai.

    Following this thrilling clash, Mumbai Indians' supporters took to Twitter to hail the Australian all-rounder, who went for 35 runs in a single over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this season.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as David Warner-Rovman Powell power Delhi Capitals to outclass SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Fans exhilarated as Warner-Powell power Delhi to outclass Hyderabad

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Recent Stories

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken snt

    Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild RBA

    Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Novak Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Rafael Nadal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic books semi-final berth; fans anticipate clash against Nadal

    football Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi Hernandez to do snt

    Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi to do

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon