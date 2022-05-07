IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 5-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an incredible 5-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a nail-biting thriller at the Brabourne Stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Friday. This is the Hardik Pandya-led team's second successive defeat and only their third this year, putting their top spot in doubt.

The GT skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI captain Rohit Sharma gave his side an incredible start in the powerplay as he put up a 74-run opening stand with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Despite the incredible innings, Rohit Sharma failed to reach his half-century as Rashid Khan dismissed him for 43 in 28 balls.

However, Kishan continued from where his skipper left. The explosive batter played a sublime knock, which ended with him making a 29-ball 45. Suryakumar Yadav had a rare failure in the T20 league after a short-lived 11-ball-13.

However, Kieron Pollard's innings sucked out the momentum from Mumbai's innings as the West Indian's poor run in the IPL went from bad to worse with a knock of 4 just 14 balls. Tim David's 44 in 21 balls ensured the five-time champions finish with a score of 177.

In response, GT were off to a dream start with both openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha scoring half-century as MI bowlers struggled to contain the run-flow. Gill and Saha put a 100-run stand before being dismissed in the same over by Murugan Ashwin for 52 and 55 runs, respectively.

A bizarre hit-wicket dismissal for Sai Sudharsan and skipper Hardik Pandya's run-out gave Rohit Sharma and Co hope of a victory and took the game to a nail-biting finish. Daniel Sams bowled an incredible final over in which he gave just three runs to ensure a 5-run win for Mumbai.

Following this thrilling clash, Mumbai Indians' supporters took to Twitter to hail the Australian all-rounder, who went for 35 runs in a single over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this season.

