IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Nabi unsold; fans heartbroken

Afghanistan's veteran cricketer and World No. 1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi remained unsold on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Afghan was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the showpiece event's auction. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore.

Mohammad Nabi, also known as 'The President', was one of the first two Afghan players bought by the Hyderabad-based franchise at the IPL 2017 auction. SRH also signed spinner Rashid Khan alongside the veteran. While most IPL teams will line up to sign Rashid Khan, it was a heartbreaking moment to see no bid from any of the franchises for the veteran cricketer.

The news of Nabi remaining unsold sent shockwaves among cricket fans in Afghanistan, with several expressing their displeasure over no bids for their favourite star.

Mohammad Nabi has carried a bit of a reputation as a T20 globetrotter throughout his illustrious career. The veteran cricketer, who played an instrumental role in Afghanistan twin victories against Scotland and Namibia at the T20 World Cup 2021, has been part of major franchise leagues worldwide.

