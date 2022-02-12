  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Nabi unsold; fans heartbroken

    Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi remained unsold on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unsold Afghanistan fans heartbroken
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Afghanistan's veteran cricketer and World No. 1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi remained unsold on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Afghan was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the showpiece event's auction. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore.

    Mohammad Nabi, also known as 'The President', was one of the first two Afghan players bought by the Hyderabad-based franchise at the IPL 2017 auction. SRH also signed spinner Rashid Khan alongside the veteran. While most IPL teams will line up to sign Rashid Khan, it was a heartbreaking moment to see no bid from any of the franchises for the veteran cricketer.

    The news of Nabi remaining unsold sent shockwaves among cricket fans in Afghanistan, with several expressing their displeasure over no bids for their favourite star.

    Mohammad Nabi has carried a bit of a reputation as a T20 globetrotter throughout his illustrious career. The veteran cricketer, who played an instrumental role in Afghanistan twin victories against Scotland and Namibia at the T20 World Cup 2021, has been part of major franchise leagues worldwide.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga returns to RCB Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Hasaranga returns to RCB; Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapse mid-event

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

    IPL 2022 mega auction Let's kill it says super proud Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer WATCH

    IPL 2022 mega auction: Let's kill it, says super proud KKR's Shreyas Iyer (WATCH)

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Medical emergency interrupts bidding; sends shockwaves-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Hugh Edmeades to not continue as auctioneer, Charu Sharma to take over

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No. 2 T20 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan unsold; fans surprised

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No. 2 T20 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan unsold; fans surprised

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise - ADT

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga returns to RCB Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Hasaranga returns to RCB; Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83-dnm

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

    Kerala tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg - ADT

    Kerala's tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon